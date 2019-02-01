Meet BPSA’s new Chief Financial Officer, Jabu Ndlovu

He assumed his new role in January 2019 after serving as Head of Strategy and Transformation for the last three years.

A qualified Engineer, who also holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA), both from the University of Cape Town, Jabu brings to the role decades of experience and understanding of the petroleum industry, having joined bp in 1996. During his career, which spans over 20 years, Jabu has held a wide range of leadership positions. In his previous roles in Retail, Logistics, Strategy, Planning, Financial Reporting and Transformation, he was involved in countless strategic business projects.

Furthermore, as part of bp’s staff development and succession planning programme, Jabu was seconded to London on an expatriate assignment for a period of two and a half years in the Fuels Marketing Strategy and Portfolio business within bp.

As Head of Strategy and Transformation and member of the BPSA leadership team, he led the execution of various strategic projects including BPSA’s B-BBEE transactions. He has distinguished himself as a hardworking, reliable leader who is committed to transformation.

“I look forward to stepping into the very big shoes of my predecessor and continuing to drive sustained business growth and promoting sound financial management practices. I will also continue to actively support our transformation agenda, which is very close to my heart,” says Jabu Ndlovu.

BPSA CEO, Priscillah Mabelane said

“On behalf of the BPSA leadership team, we are very proud to welcome Jabu into a role he greatly deserves. We have every confidence in Jabu’s abilities to deliver and contribute to bp’s growth strategy and the country’s energy needs.”

She adds: “We would like to extend our gratitude to outgoing CFO, Udayan Sen for his valuable contribution and wish him every success in his new endeavours.”