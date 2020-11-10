Nedbank gives clients more financial relief with cashbacks on bp fuel purchases

Following extensive negotiations with fuel retailer bp, Nedbank has structured a simple, easy-to-use offering that avoids complex rules or tiers.

By simply swiping their Nedbank card while paying for fuel at any of the 500 bp service stations across South Africa, Greenbacks Card Swiper package members automatically receive 25c per litre of fuel back.

“As lockdown and travel restrictions begin to ease, this partnership aims to put cash back into members’ pockets and reward them for adopting better money habits,” says Dharmesh Bhana, General Manager for Loyalty and Rewards at Nedbank.



Nedbank Greenbacks Card Swiper is available to eligible Nedbank credit and cheque cardholders, allowing clients to earn Greenbacks when they swipe. It is saferthan cash, more convenient and allows members to get rewarded without having to think too much about how much you will earn as all members receive 25c per litre back on their fuel spend.

“With no caps, no tiers and no complications, being rewarded for using our partner networks, such as bp, has never been easier,” Bhana says.

Bhana adds that Nedbank’s simple fuel rewards offers great value for Greenbacks members with the ability to earn your monthly Greenbacks membership fee back simply by purchasing a few tanks of fuel. This then allows members to enjoy further benefits of the programme such as GB’s points, discounts, rewards and special offers.

“We are mindful of the financial pressures our clients face in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and believe that any savings we can deliver to cash strapped consumers will be welcomed and help ease those stretched household budgets.” Bhana says. “We continue to work closely with all our partners, and to build new relationships in an effort to provide benefits and rewards to consumers.”



Through its national footprint, bp not only keeps the country going with its award-winning Ultimate with Active Technology fuels, but also offers a differentiated customer experience through its innovative convenience and loyalty offers.