Priscillah Mabelane appointed as new CEO of bp Southern Africa

With over 20 years of service in a number of key leadership positions, Priscillah brings a wealth of world-class experience and expertise to her new role as CEO for bpSA. She most recently served as Operations Director for bp’s UK retail business, where she is credited with maintaining a strong safety record whilst delivering record levels of financial performance and progress on key strategic milestones.
Prior to joining bp, Priscillah held various executive roles in a number of large South African companies including Airports Company where she was the CFO; Ernst & Young where she was a tax director and Eskom Holdings Limited where she held various roles in finance, tax and general management. Priscillah is a qualified chartered accountant and has a Bcom Honours in accounting.
“Given her proven track record in her previous executive roles, we are confident that Priscillah will be a strong leader for our business, especially as we continue to explore new areas of growth and development,” says bpSA Board Chairperson, Adv. Thandi Orleyn.
“Priscillah’s appointment reinforces bpSA’s pioneering role and strength of commitment to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce that will breed creativity and ensure we meet, even exceed customer expectations,” says Orleyn.
“In ending I would like to thank the outgoing CEO, Daniel Odogwu for his outstanding contribution to the organisation over the last three and a half years (Daniel started in January 2014 and the exact period is 3 years 8 months.). His commitment to the bpSA vision has led to important advancements for the business. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”
Priscillah Mabelane is the first woman in the history of the country’s oil industry to head a multinational company - marking a significant milestone in the organisation and industry’s transformation journey.
bpSA currently boasts the highest number (6) of women in leadership positions, which is over 50% of the executive team. The organisation’s board chairperson position is also currently held by a woman, Adv. Thandi Orleyn, since 2011.
