Priscillah Mabelane appointed as new CEO of bp Southern Africa

bp Southern Africa (bpSA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Priscillah Mabelane as its new CEO. She takes the helm on 1 September 2017, exactly six years after joining the organisation in 2011 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

With over 20 years of service in a number of key leadership positions, Priscillah brings a wealth of world-class experience and expertise to her new role as CEO for bpSA. She most recently served as Operations Director for bp’s UK retail business, where she is credited with maintaining a strong safety record whilst delivering record levels of financial performance and progress on key strategic milestones.



Prior to joining bp, Priscillah held various executive roles in a number of large South African companies including Airports Company where she was the CFO; Ernst & Young where she was a tax director and Eskom Holdings Limited where she held various roles in finance, tax and general management. Priscillah is a qualified chartered accountant and has a Bcom Honours in accounting.