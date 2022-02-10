SAPREF to pause refinery operations

This will be for an indefinite period but with a re-start possible in the future, including in the event of any future sale.

The decision has been taken to allow an informed finalization on the various options available to the shareholders, a sale option being the most preferred. Until decisions about the future of the plant have been made – including a possible change of ownership – the SAPREF shareholders are unable to commit to further investment in the refinery.

The decision to pause refinery operations currently has no impact on full time employees, and safety remains a primary consideration.

Moving forward, the shareholders will use other existing assets and trading arrangements to ensure ongoing security of fuel supply to the country and their consumers.

bpSA CEO Taelo Mojapelo said: “Over the many decades since its establishment, SAPREF has made immense economic contributions at both a local and national scale. For this reason, we continue to pursue the sale of our share in the refinery so that it can continue to advance its legacy as a reliable, safe and productive asset.