bp Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd (bpSA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as its new chief executive officer. She steps into the role on 1 June 2020, as Priscillah Mabelane has elected to leave bp to pursue another opportunity.
Taelo joined bpSA in April as head of commercial optimization and supply for Southern Africa. She has a wealth of commercial and operational experience, joining bp from Mondelez where she held the position of supply chain director. Prior to this, Taelo held a number of operational and senior leadership supply chain roles in companies such as South African Breweries, Kellogg’s and DHL.
“bpSA has made great progress in transforming our business into a market-leading fuel and convenience retailer in South Africa, and we are confident that Taelo’s strong leadership and proven FMCG operational experience will help us build on this momentum, ” says bpSA board chairperson, Adv. Thandi Orleyn.
“We continue to invest strongly in fuel innovation and forecourt convenience, and Taelo will reinforce our steady focus on being a customer-centric, innovative and digitally-driven business that meets the ever-growing needs of South Africans.”
Taelo holds a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Chemical Technology from the University of Natal, a Masters degree in Environmental Engineering from Cambridge University and an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science. In addition, she is a certified supply chain professional, a certified director with the Institute of Directors (IoDSA) as well as a University of Witwatersrand sessional lecturer in modular supply chain.
“On behalf of the bpSA board and the entire business, I would also like to thank Priscillah Mabelane for her outstanding contribution to the organisation over the past nine years, including the past three years as CEO,” added Orleyn.
“Her dedication to the business, coupled with her commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, has been remarkable. She will be missed by colleagues and business partners alike and we wish her well in her future endeavours.”
bp Press Office, South Africa +2787 357 9374