bp Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd (bpSA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as its new chief executive officer. She steps into the role on 1 June 2020, as Priscillah Mabelane has elected to leave bp to pursue another opportunity.



Taelo joined bpSA in April as head of commercial optimization and supply for Southern Africa. She has a wealth of commercial and operational experience, joining bp from Mondelez where she held the position of supply chain director. Prior to this, Taelo held a number of operational and senior leadership supply chain roles in companies such as South African Breweries, Kellogg’s and DHL.

“bpSA has made great progress in transforming our business into a market-leading fuel and convenience retailer in South Africa, and we are confident that Taelo’s strong leadership and proven FMCG operational experience will help us build on this momentum, ” says bpSA board chairperson, Adv. Thandi Orleyn. “We continue to invest strongly in fuel innovation and forecourt convenience, and Taelo will reinforce our steady focus on being a customer-centric, innovative and digitally-driven business that meets the ever-growing needs of South Africans.”



Taelo holds a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Chemical Technology from the University of Natal, a Masters degree in Environmental Engineering from Cambridge University and an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science. In addition, she is a certified supply chain professional, a certified director with the Institute of Directors (IoDSA) as well as a University of Witwatersrand sessional lecturer in modular supply chain.