Wild Bean Café Design-A-Cup competition continues to unearth Mzansi’s young creatives

Johannesburg, 16 November 2021 - As bp’s Wild Bean Café marks its 20th anniversary this year, in the same breath, its Design-A-Cup competition provided young South Africans with a great platform to express themselves by showcasing their wild, weird, and wonderful designs on the latest Wild Bean Café cup.

This year’s theme, My Cup, My Expression was as poetic and reflective of the yearning spirit of most creatives during this time. The theme was a dovetail from the 20-year anniversary celebrations and therefore centred around ‘what celebration means to you and how you would translate that celebration in a cup.’

This year’s edition attracted over 300 registrations from designers across the country. And the entrants didn’t disappoint, taking creativity to the next level and displaying South Africa’s rich talent pool and diversity. There was great diversity in the excellent designs received.

bp Head of Convenience, Belinda Petersen said “we had a tough time shortlisting the top 5 winners from the dozens of inspiring designs. It was exciting to see the passion these young people have put into their work. This campaign has been running for three years and each year it just gets bigger, stronger and more enjoyable.”



This year’s competition also sees the first all-female top 3 finalists – three ladies representing three cities. “We are very excited to have helped unleash girl power and passion - celebrating women in design by giving them the platform to really express their unique creative flair.” In this spirit, please join us in congratulating the top 3 winners of the Wild Bean Café Design-A-Cup, Mika De Villiers, Kelly Nsenda and Latisha Ramsamy, who all demonstrated exceptional artistic quality and mastery.

The winners were announced in person at a celebration held at bp Beyers Naude on 28 October 2021.