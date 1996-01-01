bp Discovery Insure Drive Now Text Later campaign

Join the movement against texting and driving Make your pledge. Save lives. Win prizes Be a part of the change with Discovery Insure and bp and help us put an end to one of the most dangerous driving habits, texting and driving. By getting involved, you are not only helping us create a nation of safe drivers, but you are also reducing your accident risk by up to 23%. What's more? By making your pledge to #DriveNowTextLater you're also en route to stand a chance to WIN your share of R1 million.

How to join and WIN

Step 1 Visit a bp service station near you and fill up for R600+ to unlock your sticker card. Step 2 The sticker card you receive will contain a sticker to apply to your texting finger to serve as a reminder to not text, scroll or search while you drive. Step 3 Snap a photo of your sticker on your texting finger and share it on social medianusing #DriveNowTextLater for a chance to WIN weekly cash prizes.

How to apply your sticker While the sticker on your thumb serves as a reminder to not text and drive, you can also place your sticker in a visible place in your vehicle, should you prefer that. If you are placing it on your texting finger, follow these steps:

Peel the sticker from the sticker card Apply the sticker on your texting finger - make sure your nail is dry before applying Seal with a clear nail polish - so it stays put! Now that you're ready to make your pledge official, snap and share on social media using #DriveNowTextLater