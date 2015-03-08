win-win-1-of-4-mini-coopers-competition

BP REWARDS AND PICK N PAY SMART SHOPPER – ONE YEAR OF AMA SWIPE SWIPE COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS



1 TERMS AND CONDITIONS



1.1 The promoters to this competition are:



1.1.1 Pick n Pay Retailers Pty Ltd (“Pick n Pay”) (registration number: 1973/004739/07) a company incorporated in the Republic of South Africa and having its registered address at 101 Rosmead Avenue, Kenilworth, 7708; and



1.1.2 bp Southern Africa Pty Ltd (“bp”) a company incorporated in the Republic of South Africa and having its registered address at 199 Oxford Road, Dunkeld, Johannesburg, South Africa,

(collectively hereinafter referred to as the “promoters”).

1.2 All persons entering the BP Rewards and Pick n Pay Smart Shopper Competition ("the entrants") agree that the competition rules as set out in these terms and conditions are binding on them. A copy of these terms and conditions is available at www.pnp.co.za and www.bprewards.co.za.

2 IMPORTANT NOTICE



2.1 These terms and conditions and competition rules contain certain terms and conditions that appear in similar text style to this clause and that:



2.1.1 may limit the risk or liability of the promoter or a third party; and/or



2.1.2 may create risk or liability for the entrant; and/or



2.1.3 may compel the entrant to indemnify the promoter or a third party; and/or



2.1.4 serves as an acknowledgement, by the entrant, of a fact.



2.1.5 the entrant cannot be a juristic entity and must be an individual;



2.2 The entrant's attention is drawn to these terms and conditions because they are important and should be carefully noted.



2.3 Nothing in these terms and conditions is intended to, or must be understood to, unlawfully restrict, limit or avoid any rights or obligations, as the case may be, created for either the entrant or the promoter in terms of the Consumer Protection Act, 68 of 2008 ("the CPA").

2.4 The entrant acknowledges that by submitting his or her entry to the competition he/she has been given an appropriate opportunity to first read these terms and conditions before entering and he/she understands and agrees to the terms and conditions.

2.5 All entrants to this promotional competition participate entirely at their own risk. By reading and accepting these terms and conditions, the entrant gives consent to these risks and hereby indemnifies and holds harmless the promoters and Pick n Pay Stores Limited and all entities in the Pick n Pay group and/or the bp group, their directors, employees and agents, of any and all liability pertaining to any damage, cost, injuries and losses of whatever nature sustained as a result of their participation in the competition and related events and activities, save where such damage, cost, injuries and losses are sustained as a result of the gross negligence or wilful misconduct of any indemnified party.

3 ELIGIBILITY



3.1 The Promotion is only valid in Sout Africa and is open only to natural persons (“Entrants”).

3.2 Entrants must be at least 18 (eighteen) years old or older and a South African resident.

3.3 By participating in the Promotion, an entrant agrees to be bound by the Terms set out herein. Eligibility is for qualifying natural persons described above. Juristic persons and artificial Persons (whether incorporated or otherwise) are not eligible to be Entrants.

3.4 The Promotion is not open to employees, consultants, contractors, or agents of the Promoter or any of its Affiliates, their families or anyone else professionally associated with the Promotion. For the purpose of these Terms, “Affiliate” of the Promoter shall mean the Promoter’s parent undertaking or its subsidiary undertaking, or a subsidiary of its parent undertaking or any other person controlled by or under the same control either directly or indirectly.

4 PRIVACY

4.1 By participating in the Promotion, the Entrant agrees to the processing of Personal Information and Privacy Policy provided https://www.bp.com/en_za/south-africa/home.html and https://www.pnp.co.za/privacy-policy together with all its amendments thereto. “Personal Information” means information relating to an identifiable, living, natural person as defined in POPIA; and “POPIA” means the Promotion of Personal Information Act, 4 of 2013.

4.2 Participation in the Promotion constitutes acceptance of the Terms. All information relating to this Promotion and published on any promotional material will form part of the Terms.

4.3 The entrants hereby consent to provide the promoters with the relevant personal information required in order to enter the competition as well as allow the promoter to share the personal information with the designated third parties.

4.4 All personal information shared within the context of the competition will be treated as confidential and shall only be processed for the sole purpose of the competition. Any other processing of any personal information by the designated third parties or the promoter shall be prohibited.

4.5 It is the responsibility of the Entrant to provide personal information that is accurate and up to date. Failure to do so may prevent the Promoter from complying with applicable data protection and privacy laws of South Africa.

5 DURATION

5.1 The BP Rewards and Pick n Pay Smart Shopper Competition (“competition”) opens at 00h00 on 3 October 2025 and closes at 00h00 on 12 January 2026 (“competition period”). Any entries made after the stipulated closing time and date will not be accepted.

6 QUALIFYING CRITERIA

6.1 To qualify as an entrant for this promotional competition, the entrant must:

6.1.1 be a registered and active Pick n Pay Smart Shopper card holder and BP Rewards card holder prior to the relevant qualifying transaction;

6.1.2 be opted-in to Smart Shopper or BP Rewards communications by the time that the draw takes place, and a winner is selected;

6.1.3 be a resident in SA and/or have the relevant permit to be in SA;

6.1.4 provide correct and full personal details, as required;

6.1.5 be 18 (eighteen) years old or older;

6.1.6 hold a valid driver’s license; and

6.1.7 the entrant cannot be a juristic entity and must be an individual.

7 THE PROMOTERS, PICK N PAY, ANY ENTITY IN THE PICK N PAY GROUP OR BP, THEIR DIRECTORS, MEMBERS, PARTNERS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS OR CONSULTANTS, THE SUPPLIERS OF GOODS OR SERVICES IN CONNECTION WITH THIS PROMOTIONAL COMPETITION, OR ANY OTHER PERSON WHO DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY CONTROLS OR IS CONTROLLED BY THE ABOVE-NAMED PARTIES AND THEIR RESPECTIVE SPOUSES, LIFE PARTNERS, BUSINESS PARTNERS OR IMMEDIATE FAMILY MEMBERS ARE NOT PERMITTED TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROMOTIONAL COMPETITION

7.1 ENTRY CRITERIA

7.1.1 An entrant must, during the Competition Period; in a single transaction, at any participating bp Forecourt in the territory (“participating sites”), spend R600+ on fuel and swipe both their BP Rewards loyalty card and PnP Smart Shopper card at the time of purchase.

7.1.2 Entrants may enter the competition as many times as they wish provided that each entry is associated with a separate qualifying purchase and swipe of a Smart Shopper card and BP Rewards loyalty card. The entrants will only be eligible to win one prize.

7.1.3 To enter the promotion, the entrant must scan the QR code located on-site and on the promotional leaflets, or WhatsApp “Hi” to 067 346 1297 and follow the prompts to complete a once off registration and submit a picture of their valid unique fuel slip.

7.1.4 Entrants must complete a new purchase within the values defined in clause 7.1.1 and follow the steps in clause 7.1.3, for each new entry submitted on WhatsApp.

7.1.5 Enter using the cell phone number that is owned and registered to that entrant. No entrant is permitted to use another person’s cell phone or cell phone number for entry into the Promotion. If it is discovered that an entrant has entered a cell phone number that is not registered to that entrant, he/she will automatically be disqualified, and will be required to refund to the Promoters any Prize(s) that such entrant may have received from the Promoters.

7.1.6 Entrants may not enter the Promotion using more than one cell phone number. This is to avoid additional fraud being conducted by multiple SIM card owners; and

7.1.7 Entrants must enter using a phone number that is contactable during office hours (i.e. 08h00 to 17h00, Monday to Friday, excluding Public Holidays).

8 PRIZES

8.1 By participating in the Promotion and following the steps set out in clause 6 and 7, the entrant stands a chance to win a share of R250,000 in BP Rewards and Smart Shopper points (R5,000 in BP rewards or Smart shopper points) or 1 (one) of 2 (two) luxury cars: 1 MINI Cooper’s, valued at approximately R661,252.00 each or grand prize of a MINI JCW Countryman valued at approximately R965,768.

8.2 The following shall apply to the prizes;

8.3 Vehicle Prize:

8.3.1 1 (one) MINI Cooper C 5-Door, valued at approximately R 661,252, or 1 (one) MINI JCW Countryman valued at approximately R965,768

8.3.2 The color of the vehicle may differ from promotional material based on stock availability at time of purchase.

8.3.3 The prize includes licensing and registration.

8.3.4 The vehicle will be awarded to the winner with a roadworthy certificate in place, no older than 3 months from date of certification.

8.3.5 Based on the location of winner, and stock availability, delivery will take place within 90 days from winner verification but is dependent on Stock availability from the closest dealership and/or Manufacturer stock availability.

8.3.6 In the event that stock is not available, delivery will take place against the dealership and manufacturer supplied timelines, at the time of purchase.

8.3.7 The color of the vehicle can't be guaranteed.

8.3.8 The winner will be required to collect the vehicle directly from a specified dealership near their location, as specified by the promoters.

8.3.9 The winner will be required to work with the promoter leading up to collection of the vehicle, to arrange all paperwork and licensing.

8.3.10 At the time of acceptance of ownership of the vehicle, the onus is on the winner to put in place all necessary insurance required.

8.3.11 The prize does not include any insurance, storage or costs related to use of the vehicle. The winner is responsible for arranging the necessary vehicle insurance prior to taking collection of the prize. All risks associated with the prize shall transfer to the winner once they have taken collection of the prize

8.3.12 The prize does not include fuel, service plans, maintenance plans, or any other additional features or add-ons.

8.3.13 The winner, upon acceptance of the vehicle, will accept the vehicle Voetstoots, and indemnify the promoter and its associated companies (directors, officers and employees) agents and suppliers, against claims for damages in respect of any defects on the vehicle, whether patent or latent.

8.3.14 At the time of acceptance of the vehicle, the winner must have in their possession a valid South African driver’s license, or have a nominated person with them, who has a valid license, to accept the vehicle and transfer of ownership.

8.3.15 Prizes may not be exchanged for cash.

8.3.16 Winners agree to have photographs or video footage of the prize handover published on the promoters various marketing channels.

8.4 BP Rewards cashback and PnP Smart Shopper points:

8.4.1 The share of R250,000 BP Rewards and Pick n Pay Smart Shopper cashback rewards will be allocated throughout the competition period as follows:

35 winners will each receive BP Rewards Points to the value of R5,000 (five thousand rand). 15 winners will each receive Pick n Pay Smart Shopper Cashback to the value of R5,000 (five thousand rand).

Winners will be randomly selected, through a computerised competition service, and allocated either BP Rewards Points or Pick n Pay Smart Shopper Cashback, in accordance with the above distribution.

8.4.2 The Smart Shopper points awarded shall be subjected to the standard Smart Shopper terms and conditions, found at https://www.pnp.co.za/pnpstorefront/smart-shopper-t&c. Smart Shopper points are valid for 12 months from date of award. The BP Rewards cashback awarded shall be subject to the standard BP Rewards terms and conditions, found at www.bprewards.co.za.

8.4.3 Winners will be selected randomly throughout the competition period, through a computerised competition service, and notified immediately on WhatsApp, at the time of entry, should they be selected as a potential winner, with the results of such competition service being capable of auditing.

8.4.4 Prizes are not transferable and may not be exchanged for cash or other prizes.

9 WINNER SELECTION

9.1 Vehicle Award

9.1.1 The vehicles will be awarded by means of an audited computerised random draw, held in the presence of a certified auditor, and with the results of such draw being capable of being audited at any time to verify its randomness and accuracy.

9.1.2 The first audited draw for the MINI Cooper C will be held no later than 3 November 2025, and the main prize audited draw for the MINI JCW Countryman will be held no later than 14 January 2026.

9.1.3 Following the draw, the potential winners will be notified via SMS, once their till slip has been verified.

9.1.4 The potential winners will be sent an SMS containing a link to a winner verification form on WhatsApp, and they are required to complete the form within 48 hours of receipt, for final verification, before they can be confirmed as a winner. Any potential winner who fails to complete the form within 48 hours will forfeit their chance and will be replaced by a potential standby winner. This is to ensure that Prizes are awarded timeously.

9.1.5 A potential Prize winner is not an actual winner, until his/her status as a Participant is confirmed, his/her entry submission is validated and his/her qualifying documents (including proof of the purchase, ID number, proof of Smart Shopper card, proof of BP Rewards card, delivery address, email, name and surname), are completed and submitted to the Promoters within the time period required by the Promoters as stipulated in clause 9.

9.1.6 Upon submission of their verification form, potential winner will be validated and will receive an SMS within 7 working days after submission of the verification form, confirming if they are verified or have forfeited, with the SMS sent to the cell phone number used during entry to the Promotion.

9.1.7 Before a prize can be awarded to the selected individuals, verification checks are required to be undertaken. These checks are intended to ensure all parties to the transaction are operating in compliance with the applicable laws of South Africa. The verification checks shall comply with data privacy, security, and information sharing laws and requirements.

9.1.8 If the Promoters are unable to reach any person after 3 (three) SMS attempts or complete the verification process after drawing his/her entry for whatsoever reason, such person will be disqualified, and the draw of a replacement entry shall take place.

9.2 Smart Shoppers & BP Rewards

9.2.1 Winners will be selected randomly throughout the competition period, through a computerised competition service, and notified immediately on WhatsApp, at the time of entry, should they be selected as a potential winner, with the results of such competition service being capable of auditing.

9.2.2 Instant prizes will be awarded throughout the Competition Period.

9.2.3 Each prize will be awarded as R5,000 (five) thousand rand in BP Rewards cashback rewards or PnP Smart Shopper rewards points.

9.2.4 Following the instant win(s), the potential winner(s) will be notified of the win via the WhatsApp Platform, once their purchase has been verified.

9.2.5 The potential winners will receive a message directly on the WhatsApp platform to proceed to a winner verification form on WhatsApp. They are required to complete the form within 48 hours of receipt, for final verification, before they can be confirmed as a winner. Any potential winner who fails to complete the form within 48 hours will forfeit their chance and the win will be re-allotted to a new potential winner. This is to ensure that instant Prizes are awarded timeously and in full throughout the competition duration.

9.2.6 A potential Prize winner is not an actual Winner, until his/her status as a Participant is confirmed, his/her entry submission is validated and his/her qualifying documents (including proof of the purchase, ID number, Smart Shopper card membership, proof of BP Rewards card membership, delivery address, email, name and surname), are completed and submitted to the Promoters within the time period required by the Promoters as stipulated in clause 9.2.5.

9.2.7 Upon submission of their verification form, potential winners will be validated and will receive an SMS within 7 working days after submission of the verification form, confirming if they are verified or have forfeited, with the SMS sent to the cell phone number used during entry to the Promotion.

9.2.8 If the Promoters are unable to reach any person after 3 (three) SMS attempts or complete the verification process after drawing his/her entry for whatsoever reason, such person will be disqualified, and the draw of a replacement entry shall take place.

9.2.9 Once verified as winners, the winners will be contacted by Pick n Pay Call Centre or BP helpdesk, before being handed over to a designated supplier to arrange for delivery of the prizes.

9.2.10 Winners agree to have photographs or video footage of the prize handover published on the promoters various marketing channels.

9.2.11 Pick n Pay and bp reserves the right to disqualify a winner if he/she does not respond to the email or telephone call within two working days of winner selection and randomly select a replacement winner from the competition entries. In such circumstances, the replacement winner shall be contacted via email or telephonically as soon as reasonably practicable and shall be required to respond to Pick n Pay and bp in the manner set out in such correspondence. In the event that the replacement winner fails to respond to Pick n Pay and bp Southern Africa as required, then the provisions of this clause shall apply to that replacement winner in the same way as if he/she were the original winner. If the selected winner does not have any contact details a redraw shall take place in respect of that specific prize.

10 GENERAL

10.1.1 The promoters reserve the right to amend these terms and conditions as well as terminate the competition at any time, including the right to terminate the competition immediately at any time and without notice where circumstances beyond their reasonable control prevent the promoters, their associated companies (directors, officers and employees) agents and/or suppliers, from continuing with the competition. This includes but is not limited to any directive from the Department of Energy, or any other competent authority, to cease the competition. In the event of any termination of the competition, as far as the law allows, all entrants agree to waive any rights that they may have in terms of the competition and the entrants shall have no recourse against the promoters, their associated companies (directors, officers and employees) agents and/or suppliers, in respect of and/or arising out of such termination.

10.1.2 MINI is not a sponsor or an affiliate to this competition.

10.1.3 By entering the competition in accordance with its terms, the entrants are entering a promotional competition for the purposes of the Consumer Protection Act, 2008 ("CPA") and the promotional competition will be conducted in accordance with the relevant provisions of the CPA. Should the entrant win a prize in the competition, they undertake to expeditiously do all things necessary to enable the promoters to comply with their obligations under the CPA including, but not limited to (i) providing such personal information as may be required in order to facilitate handing over the prize (including providing proof of address and identity number) and (ii) signing receipt of the prize upon its delivery.

10.1.4 The names of the prize winners will be published on the Pick n Pay and/or the bp website and/or on social media, subject to the winner’s consent.

10.1.5 Winners may be requested to take part in the promoters’ publicity campaigns or to allow their names and likenesses to be used by the promoters for promotional purposes. Winners are, however, entitled to decline such request.

10.1.6 The promoters shall conduct the competition, and the promoters’ decision on any matter related to the competition, including the selection of prize winners is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

10.1.7 As far as the law allows the promoters, any entity in the Pick n Pay group and/or the bp (their directors, officers and employees) agents and suppliers, shall not be responsible for an entrant's failure to access the competition for any reason whatsoever including, by way of example only, as a consequence of communications or network failures.

10.1.8 These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of South Africa.

10.1.9 If any provision of these terms and conditions is found to be invalid or unenforceable by any court of competent jurisdiction, then that provision shall be severed from these terms and conditions and shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any remaining provisions.

10.1.10 Any queries in this regard, and a copy of these rules can be found at www.picknpay.co.za and www.bprewards.co.za or by calling the Pick n Pay consumer services division on 0860 30 30 30 or BP Rewards customer care on 0860 222 166 during office hours throughout the period of the competition.