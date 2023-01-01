Globale Produkte und Dienstleistungen

Cookie-Informationen

At bp, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers all over the world, with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and the planet and an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Find what you’re looking for from one of our many businesses and brands worldwide

bp gas/petrol stations

Details of our gas/petrol stations, including our fuels, food, retail offers and store locator

Select a country
Australia
Austria
France
Greece
Netherlands
New Zealand
Poland
Portugal
Russia
Spain
Switzerland
Turkey
United Kingdom
United States

Fuel cards and credit cards

Our fuels cards, such as BP Plus, are used by individuals and businesses around the world

Select a location
Australia
Europe
Engine oil liquid is being stirred in a blend pot at BP's Technology Centre at Pangbourne in Berkshire, UK.

Lubricants

bp and Castrol are leading manufacturer of motor oil and lubricants

Select a brand
Castrol Lubricants global
bp Lubricants UK
bp Lubricants Austria
bp Lubricants Belgium
bp Lubricants France
bp Lubricants Greece
bp Lubricants Netherlands
bp Lubricants Portugal
bp Lubricants Spain
bp Lubricants Turkey
bp Lubricants Arabia
Aral Autogas

Aral (Europe)

With our 2,500 service stations, Aral is one of the most trusted brands in Germany and beyond

Select a country
Germany
Luxembourg

ampm (United States)

Our US retail brand ampm has nearly a thousand stores covering the west coast of America

Please select
ampm

Other bp business sites

Find out more about the countries in which we operate in our worldwide section

Please select
Air bp
bp Bunge Bioenergia
Global energy trading
bp Midstream Partners
bp Pulse
bp Marine
bp Shipping
bp Solar Warranty
bp Target Neutral