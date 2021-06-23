Shining a light on future of energy: Angela’s story

Angela has made a career out of shining a light onto data and knowledge that might otherwise be dimmed by complexity. Her path has led her from preserving research in the University of Glasgow Archive, to protecting the data generated by Transport for London, and opening up bp’s vast data and insights to its technical teams worldwide.

In her current role, Angela leads a global team of analysts, engineers, geoscientists, and data scientists researching the world’s energy system and finding technology opportunities for decarbonisation pathways. “Our vision is to illuminate and drive the most valuable innovations in the energy transition,” Angela explains. Her team is tasked with monitoring and building deep understanding of emerging and disruptive technologies that present new business opportunities for bp.

We help ensure bp is at the forefront of the most ground-breaking and innovative technologies accelerating the energy transition – in other words, we aim to disrupt bp before bp is disrupted!

Coding to change the world

Angela describes how digital technology is fundamental to bp and the energy transition.

Right now, we’re identifying technologies for decarbonisation pathways. Energy is fundamental to so much of what we do as humans on an individual and a societal level, and digital technology will have a direct impact on how quickly we accelerate toward our net zero ambition.

Angela’s passion for technology and tackling climate change shines through: “I call it coding to change the world!”

A career influenced by cities and cultures

Drawn to the creativity, energy, and excitement of London, Angela moved to London in 2008 with a small backpack on her shoulders and little expectation of putting down roots. “I’m very much a Londoner now,” she says. “Having moved to the big city, often for a reason, you tend to meet your “tribe” and, as a result, I’ve got fiercely close friendships that mean the world to me, both in London but also back in Glasgow as well.”For Angela, London, and her career at bp, serves as a base from which she can feed her passion for travel and the arts.

I associated bp with this global presence across so many different cities and regions worldwide. I find that really exciting because so much of what I love is about being part of the city and having the opportunity to meet people from all kinds of different cultures.

When it comes to working culture, Angela highlights how it can be the quietest signals that send the loudest messages. One of her mentors at bp over the years has been David Eyton, executive vice president of innovation and engineering; “I remember he had a bp pride rainbow postcard pinned on his wall when I first met him,” she said. “It felt like a subtle sign that I was in a safe space and could go to him with any problem I was facing.”