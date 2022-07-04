bp and Alpine team up at Silverstone

bp and Alpine showcased the bp helios alongside the Pride flag and #BeProud at the Silverstone Grand Prix 2022 as part of the ‘share love, not hate’ social media campaign
Seen by around 60 million viewers, the inclusion marks the first appearance of the decals on Alpine vehicles at Silverstone.
You can hear more from Jessica Lovelock, bp technologist, and Alpine’s Kerrie Sparling, power platform development manager and industry ambassador for Racing Pride, about just what it means to see such visible support in the video below.
We are a global business and as such it is paramount to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives
By 2030, we aim to be a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business