Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Life@bp
  4. Our stories
  5. bp and Alpine team up at Silverstone

bp and Alpine team up at Silverstone

Published:
4 July 2022

bp and Alpine showcased the bp helios alongside the Pride flag and #BeProud at the Silverstone Grand Prix 2022 as part of the ‘share love, not hate’ social media campaign

‘Be proud’ logo on Alpine’s F1 racing car at Silverstone, UK

Seen by around 60 million viewers, the inclusion marks the first appearance of the decals on Alpine vehicles at Silverstone.

 

You can hear more from Jessica Lovelock, bp technologist, and Alpine’s Kerrie Sparling, power platform development manager and industry ambassador for Racing Pride, about just what it means to see such visible support in the video below.

“It’s quite overwhelming to see the branding in place and feels like a huge step has been taken in the right direction,” said Jessica.

 

 

It really represents the ways that we can be proud of what everyone has accomplished at bp and Alpine, of what we have already achieved and what we are striving for — especially knowing that it will reach such a wide audience. The more people that see it and the higher the visibility of LBGTQIA+, the more people we can inspire — and share the message that it’s ok to be who you are, that we support you and we accept you.

 

 

 

Job opportunities at bp

Related content

Diversity, equity & inclusion at bp

We are a global business and as such it is paramount to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace

Who we are

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives

Our transformation

By 2030, we aim to be a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business