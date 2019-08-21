BP recognized by Stonewall

Alan Haywood, CEO IST and BP Pride UK executive sponsor said: ”recognition is a wonderful way to confirm that we’re making a difference; we all work hard to embrace diversity, to make it simply part of who we are and how we work – we do it because it’s the right thing to do, but recognition is nice.



In BP we embrace the richness of our diverse workforce – supporting LGBT is a source of inspiration and insight for our team, being a powerful example of valuing everyone equally.

Why was BP selected?

BP offers sexual orientation and gender identity training globally, which also includes trans-specific training. BP seeks to maintain an inclusive work environment even in countries where LGBT+ people may not be protected by workplace law and where same-sex relationships are criminalised, posing a serious legal, ethical and practical challenge to global employers.



Stonewall were impressed by BP’s efforts in Hungary in which all new employees must attend diversity and inclusion training and a roundtable discussion, which is attended by a member of the Hungary BP Pride BRG. All employees in Hungary are also invited to ‘Safe Space’ training sessions dedicated to sexual orientation and gender identity topics, with content adapted to the national and regional context.

Ruth Hunt – chief executive for Stonewall said: “BP have demonstrated a real commitment to ensuring that all their lesbian, gay, bi and trans staff and stakeholders feel included at work and we’re delighted to name them as one of our Top Global Employers for 2019. All 14 of these businesses truly are at forefront of driving global LGBT inclusion in the workplace, which is such a crucial step in getting us closer to LGBT equality.”

Eddy van Hattum (BP Pride UK co-chair) and Alan Haywood (BP Pride UK Exec Sponsor) attended the awards ceremony on Monday, 15 July 2019 in London.

Who are Stonewall?

Stonewall is a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights charity in the United Kingdom named after the Stonewall Inn of Stonewall riots fame in New York City's Greenwich Village. It was formed in 1989 by political activists and others lobbying against section 28 of the Local Government Act. Its founders include Sir Ian McKellen, Lisa Power MBE and Lord Cashman.

What is the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index?

The Stonewall workplace equality index is a definitive benchmarking tool for employers to measure their progress on lesbian, gay, bi and trans inclusion in the workplace.