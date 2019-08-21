BP veterans group launches in the UK

BP understands the business case for hiring veterans / ex-emergency services staff and the contribution they make towards developing a good balance of skills in the workforce. To support this and the many service leavers we have within the company, we have launched the BP Veterans UK Group.
BP Veterans UK will support a number of workstreams, including:
The group has already attracted significant senior support and we are pleased to have secured the executive sponsorship of Carol Howle, chief operating officer, BP Shipping.
