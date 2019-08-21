BP veterans group launches in the UK

Site traffic information and cookies

Published:
21 August 2019
BP understands the business case for hiring veterans / ex-emergency services staff and the contribution they make towards developing a good balance of skills in the workforce
BP veterans group
Around 16,000 men and women leave the British Armed Forces every year. Many thousands also leave the fire, police and ambulance services. Those leaving the military and emergency services bring transferable skills such as communication, leadership, teamwork, problem-solving and the ability to work under pressure. There are also around 30,000 volunteer reserves throughout the UK
 

BP understands the business case for hiring veterans / ex-emergency services staff and the contribution they make towards developing a good balance of skills in the workforce. To support this and the many service leavers we have within the company, we have launched the BP Veterans UK Group.

 

BP Veterans UK will support a number of workstreams, including:

  • Support to service leavers recruitment, including the IST Military Placement Programme & other initiatives as appropriate.
  • Support and mentoring, as needed, for those already within the organization. 
  • Provision of ongoing support to active .

The group has already attracted significant senior support and we are pleased to have secured the executive sponsorship of Carol Howle, chief operating officer, BP Shipping.

I am delighted to be the executive sponsor for BP Veterans UK. I have had the opportunity to work with a number of ex-military and ex-emergency services personnel in my roles as CEO BP Shipping and COO Oil Integrated Supply and Trading, and very much look forward to understanding how we can better leverage their skills and experiences to add more value across the businesses, and support them with their careers within BP.Carol Howle

