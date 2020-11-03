Venturing towards net zero: Chad‎’s story

Making new investments, and nurturing the growth of existing portfolio companies will play a key role in helping bp to deliver on its wider ambition – to transition into a net zero company by 2050, or sooner.
Looking at the opportunity ahead, Chad relishes the sense of purpose that comes with this pivotal role:
Chad has been with bp ventures since 2011. Having held a variety of roles prior to bp – including with the United States Air Force – he attributes his longevity at the company to bp’s collaborative culture and commitment to developing its people.
Expanding on this, Chad says:
Chad stresses the importance of building a diverse team and an inclusive culture at bp ventures. “Our ventures team is very diverse – be it in terms of nationality, ethnicity, age or gender. When I hire staff, diversity and inclusivity is always front of mind. It’s essential in order to truly build a better workplace”, he says.
As bp transitions to become a net zero business, nurturing fresh ideas from a diverse team will be all the more crucial. “The company wants to hear everyone’s voices and there is definitely a “speak up” culture – we have a clear vision and strategy in place and everyone is moving towards the same goal!” Chad says.
Summarising his view of the working culture at bp, Chad says:
bp ventures was set up more in 2004 to identify and invest in private, high growth, game-changing technology companies, accelerating innovation across the entire energy spectrum
