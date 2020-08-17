25-year U.S. Navy officer takes flight at bp: David’s story

In his 25 years in the U.S. Navy, David built a distinguished military career. Flying tactical aircrafts like the F-14A in combat, David accumulated over 4,200 flight hours and 920 carrier landings. He served as commander of Training Air Wing One and under his leadership produced more than 350 Student Naval Aviators.

David, or known as his call sign “Beaker,” loved the thrill that came with every minute spent in the skies. In 2013, facing a shift in roles that would land him back on the ground and into an administrative and leadership function, he found himself reflecting on his next career path. “Asking myself, ‘what’s next?’, I realized that I was ready to transition to something new,” David reflects.

As a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, David was able to attend the Service Academy Career Conference. It was here that he first connected with bp and discovered how his experience in the military could translate to the energy industry.

Championing safety through military precision

David was hired into bp’s competence assessment program, where he trains employees in the wells group on effective decision-making and communication skills and teaches them how to navigate crises. This ensures they have the skills and training they need to move through the energy transition.

