‘Do it afraid’ – taking on challenges despite fear: Dina’s Story

Growing up in Luanda, Angola, Dina was always fascinated by the Luanda Refinery’s distillation towers and intrigued by what went on there. When she was finishing high school, her cousin showed her an advert for an energy company that was looking to train technicians. She applied, but never thought she would get it, because there were over 1000 candidates for 23 positions. But, to her surprise, she was selected, and a few months later she was on her way to do an apprenticeship programme at Hull College in the UK.

A global career

After completing her apprenticeship, she jumped at the chance to go to Houston and do a specialised course in production chemistry. In 2010, Dina returned to Angola to work on Greater Plutonio, a BP asset in her home country. After a year as a production chemist and obtaining her degree, she joined the challenge programme as a process engineer and spent two years as an onshore support engineer for Greater Plutonio, before her next big challenge: PSVM.

Going offshore to work on PSVM and being part of the commission and start-up of Africa’s first ultra-deepwater FPSO was an exciting and unique experience. But this would not be her last move, as in 2017, she moved back to the UK; this time to Aberdeen. She spent three years in the North Sea region working as a process engineer and later as maintenance execution team leader, before moving into her current role as the executive assistant to the head of upstream engineering, based in Sunbury, near London.

14 years later, Dina continues to take advantage of the opportunities BP gives her, challenging herself to continue to grow and leaning on the advice she received years ago: ‘do it afraid’. She says: