Delivering Net Zero through collaboration: Elizabeth’s story

Elizabeth, bp's new global environmental & social (E&S) manager discusses how she is supporting bp’s offshore wind, hydrogen, CCS, and integrated gas and power developments across the US and abroad
Elizabeth has always been attracted to work that allows her to solve difficult problems. Continuously challenging herself is important.
After graduating with a degree in civil and environmental engineering, she started her career in subsea engineering consulting before moving to Washington DC, where she worked for the federal government in the US within numerous energy-focussed technical and leadership roles. Here, she had an opportunity to work closely with impacted communities and stakeholders and support political appointees for the Bush and Obama administrations – an experience she found to be particularly rewarding.
“It was a huge win to help so many people feel comfortable and respected throughout the energy development process.”
Having joined bp in 2011, Elizabeth has been applying her skills in stakeholder engagement across a number of areas within the business, ensuring that bp’s projects align with government policy.
At the start of this year, she took on a new role as global environmental & social (E&S) manager for bp’s Gas and Low Carbon Energy business. Elizabeth is involved in ambitious and collaborative projects across the US and abroad, supporting bp’s offshore wind, hydrogen, CCS, and integrated gas and power developments. Externally, Elizabeth explains that this ambition also resonates strongly with stakeholders and regulators in the US:
Elizabeth explains,
Right now, Elizabeth is excited to be working as part of the bp team developing the Empire and Beacon Offshore Wind Projects alongside Equinor. Together these will provide New York State with 3.3 gigawatts (GWs) of energy — that’s enough to power nearly two million homes! “This is an exciting new area, presenting many challenges, but it is a critical part of bp’s transition to cleaner forms of energy as an integrated energy company”
Elizabeth says,
Moving forward, Elizabeth explains that E&S will continue to be an area of rapid growth at bp and emphasises: “My role is to make sure my team and others in the E&S space have opportunities to grow and develop professionally.”
“We need to keep cultivating top talent, welcoming people with experience, and developing the skills of those who have a keen interest in our work. We are looking for the talent that will support us on this journey.”
But most importantly, the diversity of this talent will remain at the heart of her team and the business. Upon joining bp in 2011, Elizabeth’s first team in the Gulf of Mexico was what she described to be “a global melting pot”.
Elizabeth explains,
“Working together means we can build something powerful, and bp recognises this. I’m excited to see more talent join us in years to come!”
We are a global business and as such it is paramount to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives