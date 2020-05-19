Always growing, always supported: Esmira’s story

Looking back, Esmira was always meant to be an engineer. “When I was at school, I enjoyed maths, physics and chemistry. And at home, I loved building and repairing old radios, tape recorders and clocks that my grandparents had given me. All of this directly influenced my decision to go into engineering.”

When Esmira got older, she applied to the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry, where she got her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Technological Machinery and Equipment Engineering. She then applied to bp, where after completing the Petro Technical Resource Entry Programme and the Challenger Programme, she is now a project engineer working in category B.

Part of something bigger

Esmira is currently working on a gas lift project where she manages the interface between multiple bp teams, sub-contractors and vendors. Day to day, Esmira communicates with many stakeholders to solve issues, which is one of the things she loves about her job. She explains: “being a project engineer is so much more than a technical role: it’s about knowing who the best people to talk to are, and knowing what needs to be done to keep things moving.”

Reflecting on her work, Esmira is proud of being able to provide value – to herself, to bp and to Azerbaijan.

