Growing with every opportunity: Kamilla’s story

“I’m passionate about taking on new challenges and seeing how I can adapt to different situations”, Kamilla explains. It’s a big part of her personality and has been an important factor in her professional life. Kamilla wanted a career that would keep her on her toes and allow her to pursue her passions.

“Values and culture were the most important factors in deciding where I wanted to work”, she says,

I wanted to join a global company in which I could be authentic, challenge myself and be true to who I am.

Kamilla attended the University of Pécs, gaining degrees in Economics and Marketing, as well as German-Hungarian Business Translation. Since joining bp in 2010 as a customer service team leader for Castrol, she has held a variety of roles which have allowed her to visit new places and experience a range of cultures.



I’ve spent time working in the UK, Austria, Belgium, France, Spain and Germany, which has provided me with a wealth of perspectives both personally and professionally!

At the forefront of positive transformation



In her current role, Kamilla is based in Budapest working as a supply chain director in bp GBS for Castrol’s customer operations. On any given day, she could be engaged on a range of transformational projects, setting the direction for her team, supporting production planning and tracking the potential impact of global supply chain shifts for bp. All of this is in support of bp’s wider business operations:

Across the globe we support a range of vital business processes, meaning bp’s successes are highly dependent on GBS succeeding too.

Describing the breadth of opportunities at bp, Kamilla explains how she has been able to shape a varied career path.



bp is always striving for the continuous improvement of its employees and this is reflected in the sheer number of projects that we can get involved in. From supply-chain optimisation and digital transformation to marketing projects and sustainability strategies – it really never gets boring here!

And it’s not just professional projects that have shaped Kamilla’s career. Outside of work she has been inspired to get involved with bp’s charitable initiatives, including the annual Christmas Shoe Box Drive to send gifts to disadvantaged children in Hungary. “It’s been a pleasure to work for a company where I’m proud of our work and our community activities”, she says.

Fostering long-term potential

Kamilla is also proud of her career progression.

If you had told me when I graduated university that I would one day be leading a team of 80 as a supply chain director, I’m sure I wouldn’t have believed you!

In joining bp, you’re really joining an organisation that is invested in fostering your long-term potential.

Some of her proudest moments include her work on GBS standardisation projects in Europe, as well as fostering GBS’ integration with Castrol. In particular, Kamilla points to GBS’ Global Talent Programme, Aspire, as one of the notable development programmes she has been involved in that has helped her to progress her career.

A workplace culture which emphases the value of diverse backgrounds and mindsets is also hugely important to Kamilla. “I feel that bp has been constantly focused on ensuring that whoever you are, you are welcome,” she explains. “For example, within my team there are nine different nationalities and many different languages spoken. And I have to say that I’m very proud that we have several female leaders at all levels of the business.”