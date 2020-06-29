India graduate career story: Karthik Devarasetti

How did the one-year Challenge programme help you succeed in your career?

Stints across functions along with constant engagement with top leadership, gave me clarity on business and confidence to take up my first assignment fully charged up.



Have you always known how you wanted your career to develop?

Developing that clarity is a journey in itself. I always learn something new spending time with different stakeholders. Follow your passion, do your job and contribute to organizational growth, career development will happen in the right way.



What are the most significant development opportunities that you have experienced?

Developing a game-changing influencer marketing model and executing it from scratch is a defining learning moment in my career so far. My confidence has grown to be able to develop digital design thinking capabilities and executing complex projects.



What are the leadership and technical skills that have contributed most to your success?

Having a clear understanding of business goals with a strategic road map is a crucial starting point. The ability to navigate through ambiguous situations and effective stakeholder management are some essential leadership capabilities that have helped me. Having a clear understanding of the technical skills, required for each role and having that learning mindset to adapt quickly has helped me.