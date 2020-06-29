India graduate career story: Karthik Devarasetti

Stints across functions along with constant engagement with top leadership, gave me clarity on business and confidence to take up my first assignment fully charged up.
Developing that clarity is a journey in itself. I always learn something new spending time with different stakeholders. Follow your passion, do your job and contribute to organizational growth, career development will happen in the right way.
Developing a game-changing influencer marketing model and executing it from scratch is a defining learning moment in my career so far. My confidence has grown to be able to develop digital design thinking capabilities and executing complex projects.
Having a clear understanding of business goals with a strategic road map is a crucial starting point. The ability to navigate through ambiguous situations and effective stakeholder management are some essential leadership capabilities that have helped me. Having a clear understanding of the technical skills, required for each role and having that learning mindset to adapt quickly has helped me.
A good learning moment came when I made the shift from sales to marketing. It required adopting different functional and leadership behavioural abilities.
I would have networked more with key-stakeholders. This is something I could have done better.
Every role has taught me something new. My first role managing a team who were mostly senior to me at 25, taught me about people management. Similarly, the trade marketing role allowed me to try out new things and learn about stakeholder management. In my current role, I am learning about traversing unchartered territories.
Having a guiding force in your career is essential. There are many times when you will be unsure which way to go, and that’s when a coach/mentor will help you give that clarity.
Always have a learning mindset and be open to new thinking. Don’t chase after a role, instead focus on redefining the tasks given to you.
Networking is an essential skill needed as you grow in your career.
It is more than a job; it’s a career embedded with diversity and rewarding experiences
We offer a wide variety of opportunities to recently qualified graduates, keeping your individual development in mind
Our strategy is enabling us to pivot from international oil company to integrated energy company by 2030