India graduate career story: Karthik Devarasetti

Published:
29 June 2020
Graduate Karthik discusses how the one-year bp Challenge Programme has helped him succeed in his career

How did the one-year Challenge programme help you succeed in your career?

 

Stints across functions along with constant engagement with top leadership, gave me clarity on business and confidence to take up my first assignment fully charged up.

 

Have you always known how you wanted your career to develop?

 

Developing that clarity is a journey in itself. I always learn something new spending time with different stakeholders. Follow your passion, do your job and contribute to organizational growth, career development will happen in the right way.

 

What are the most significant development opportunities that you have experienced?

 

Developing a game-changing influencer marketing model and executing it from scratch is a defining learning moment in my career so far. My confidence has grown to be able to develop digital design thinking capabilities and executing complex projects.

 

What are the leadership and technical skills that have contributed most to your success?

 

Having a clear understanding of business goals with a strategic road map is a crucial starting point. The ability to navigate through ambiguous situations and effective stakeholder management are some essential leadership capabilities that have helped me. Having a clear understanding of the technical skills, required for each role and having that learning mindset to adapt quickly has helped me.

Is there a defining moment that has impacted your career?

 

A good learning moment came when I made the shift from sales to marketing. It required adopting different functional and leadership behavioural abilities.

 

Looking back, is there anything that you would have done differently?

 

I would have networked more with key-stakeholders. This is something I could have done better.

 

Which role stands out as having contributed most to your personal growth?

 

Every role has taught me something new. My first role managing a team who were mostly senior to me at 25, taught me about people management. Similarly,  the trade marketing role allowed me to try out new things and learn about stakeholder management. In my current role, I am learning about traversing unchartered territories.

 

How important has coaching/mentoring been in your career?

 

Having a guiding force in your career is essential. There are many times when you will be unsure which way to go, and that’s when a coach/mentor will help you give that clarity.

 

What advice would you give to anyone who wants to develop their career in sales/HSSE/GSC/marketing/operations?

 

Always have a learning mindset and be open to new thinking. Don’t chase after a role, instead focus on redefining the tasks given to you.

 

How important has networking helped develop your career?

 

Networking is an essential skill needed as you grow in your career.

