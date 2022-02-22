Kelly’s father has had a profound impact on her career, and more specifically her decision to pursue a career in human resources.



As a young girl, Kelly admired the work that her father championed as a black executive, proactively supporting the development of black talent that came behind him, despite the difficulties he had experienced in his own journey to leadership.



“His drive and motivation were incredibly inspiring”, Kelly says. “I saw him work his way up the corporate ladder at a time when there were few minorities in senior-level roles at Fortune 500 companies. He was committed to doing what he could to pave the way for others.”



Kelly explains that her father’s career path, combined with a genuine love of helping others, inspired her to look into HR roles after graduating from college. She joined Mars Wrigley, the world’s largest gum manufacturer, and gained a breadth of knowledge as a HR business partner. Supporting employees in the corporate office as well as production facilities, Kelly even went on to establish Mars Wrigley’s first African American business resource group and inclusion lounge.



Developing and engaging P&C talent

After 12 years at Mars Wrigley, an opportunity to lead HR for bp America’s Global Business Services business caught Kelly’s eye. She has since transitioned across various roles at bp, working as an HR leader in petrochemicals and supporting bp America’s mobility and convenience business.

As Vice President of People & Culture (P&C) Capability for bp, Kelly views her role as being responsible for developing, empowering, engaging and caring for the extraordinary P&C talent across the business. “It’s a role with immense possibilities,”

Kelly explains



Ultimately the work that my team is doing to build P&C capability will in turn support P&C as they take care of bp’s greatest asset – our people.

Committed to an inclusive workplace

In her ten years at bp, Kelly has taken pride in leading initiatives that ensure employees feel empowered at work.

Kelly says

Empowering employees to drive forward our business, while fostering an environment where success is celebrated, is key for all employees.

Empowerment is also central to the work that Kelly does to support the advancement of bp’s DE&I agenda. She is part of the recently launched LIfT program, an accelerated pathway to support black leaders, and a member of the BELT (Black Extended Leadership Team), focused on creating a connected and results-oriented culture in bp where black talent excels.



“After more than a decade, I’m still energised by bp’s commitment to provide an inclusive workplace where you can thrive and grow no matter your age, gender, sexual orientation or race.”

This is precisely what Kelly hopes to create for future generations; an environment where people feel comfortable being their authentic selves, at bp and beyond.