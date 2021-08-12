Buying stuff big and small: Leigh-Ann’s story

Growing up on a council estate in Scotland, Leigh-Ann says she couldn’t have imagined that one day ‎she would be managing a $30 billion supply chain. But last year, when she became the chief ‎procurement officer of bp’s global businesses, that is precisely where the latest step on her career ‎journey took her. It’s a complex role but one that Leigh-Ann manages to explain succinctly: “We buy ‎stuff, big and small. We procure everything for bp from coffee cups for our petrol stations, all the way ‎through to wind farm machinery, drilling rigs and massive processing facilities in the desert in Oman.”‎



The job comes with a lot of responsibility because procurement and supply chain management have ‎always been fundamental to bp. In its upstream business, 80% of people hours are through the supply ‎chain and about half of spending goes towards the third parties bp works with. And in the past two ‎years, it has become even more strategically important. “The pandemic has accelerated the ‎importance of sustainability in the energy transition, which has highlighted the role of supply chains in ‎helping the planet get to net zero. Supply chains have always been important from a cost perspective, ‎but I think the pandemic has elevated their strategic element,” says Leigh-Ann.



A huge contribution to bp and society’s net zero ambitions

Procurement has a big part to play in bp’s net zero ambition. The company has 20 aims to support its ‎ambition of getting to net zero, with Aim 20 seeking to establish a sustainable supply chain. “That ‎includes working with our contractors on reducing their emissions,” Leigh-Ann explains. “For example, ‎we've got a plan to take out approximately 24,000 tonnes of emissions in our production & operations ‎business from our supply chain by 2022. That's the equivalent of taking 2000 vehicles off the road”.

At a wider level, Leigh-Ann believes that the energy industry as a whole has a vital part to play in the ‎global effort to reach net zero. “bp’s purpose has got to make a difference to society. Achieving net ‎zero without the involvement of energy companies is impossible and we have been one of the boldest ‎with our net zero ambition.”‎





The satisfaction of helping others grow

Helping people to grow and develop is second nature to Leigh-Ann and is something that she practices ‎both in and outside of bp. “As a leader, I get to help people grow and develop. I’m proudest when I ‎watch people who I’ve helped thrive,” she says. “When you help a younger colleague, it's the same ‎feeling you get as a parent. I’m energized by that feeling of giving people a helping hand, a nudge or ‎maybe some critical feedback to push them in the right direction. Watching what capable people can ‎do when they're in the right environment is brilliant. And that's what I look back on and have loved ‎most in my career.”‎



Thanks to Leigh-Ann, fostering growth is now being hardwired into the DNA of procurement at bp for ‎the long term. The company is developing the ‘Procurement Athlete of the Future’ programme. It ‎imagines what an agile and expert procurement professional of the future would look like and then ‎creates a programme to help develop that skillset accordingly. “I am massively excited about this ‎because, if there's one thing we do well, it is develop people. We've got amazing talent, and we ‎continue to attract amazing talent. Their development is the big thing that's getting me out of bed in the ‎morning.”