  5. Life@bp podcast – my acceptance moment

My acceptance moment (where I felt safe being Trans and non-binary)

Published:
2 August 2022

During this powerful discussion, employees reflect on previous experiences they’ve had where they didn’t feel welcomed, followed by moments where they felt embraced by their colleagues and a company’s culture

In this episode, we are joined by team members Bobbi Pickard and Chloe Whalley. During this powerful discussion, these employees reflect on previous experiences they’ve had where they didn’t feel welcomed, followed by moments where they felt embraced by their colleagues and a company’s culture
 

Tune in as we learn more about these resilient employees, the challenges they have faced on their journey to self-acceptance, and bp’s efforts to continue growing a more inclusive workplace.

 

Please be aware, there is reference to suicide in this episode, which may be upsetting to some people. 

Further listening... 

Sometimes serious and sometimes playful, throughout the series you’ll hear stories, insights and reflections that enlighten and inspire. From life at bp and beyond.

 

