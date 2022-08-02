During this powerful discussion, employees reflect on previous experiences they’ve had where they didn’t feel welcomed, followed by moments where they felt embraced by their colleagues and a company’s culture
Tune in as we learn more about these resilient employees, the challenges they have faced on their journey to self-acceptance, and bp’s efforts to continue growing a more inclusive workplace.
Please be aware, there is reference to suicide in this episode, which may be upsetting to some people.
It is in bp's interest to invest in our greatest assets - our people - to ensure that what might start out as just a job becomes a long and fulfilling career
Building a diverse bp where every employee is valued is one of the ways we’ll succeed together. It really is that simple