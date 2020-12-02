Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Life@bp
  4. Our stories
  5. Life@bp podcast – neurodiversity

Life@bp podcast – neurodiversity

Published:
2 December 2020

A conversation with Nicola Reece, Antoni Bohdanowicz and Katharine Decamps on understanding and valuing neurodiversity

This episode brings the personal stories of three colleagues impacted by diagnosis such as dyslexia, Asperger’s and Autism Spectrum Disorder. Nicola, Antoni and Katharine have made it their purpose to make workplaces and the world more inclusive of neurodiversity
 

Some of the most successful people in the world are neurodivergent. They attribute their success to their neurological and cognitive differences, which enables them to see the world differently.

 

Neurodiversity covers a wide spectrum of conditions, including dyslexia, dyscalculia, Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD and Tourette’s syndrome. In a 2018 report, accountancy firm EY claimed dyslexics have "exactly the skills needed for the future workplace".

 

However, despite many companies starting to see the benefits of neurodiversity, workplaces and society at large have a long way to go in understanding, enabling and nurturing neurodiverse talent and the incredible value they can add to all around them. 

Further listening... 

Sometimes serious and sometimes playful, throughout the series you’ll hear stories, insights and reflections that enlighten and inspire. From life at bp and beyond.

Job opportunities at bp

Related content

Life@bp

It is in bp's interest to invest in our greatest assets - our people - to ensure that what might start out as just a job becomes a long and fulfilling career

Diversity, equity & inclusion at bp

Building a diverse bp where every employee is valued is one of the ways we’ll succeed together. It really is that simple

Reimagining energy

Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition