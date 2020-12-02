Life@bp podcast – neurodiversity

A conversation with Nicola Reece, Antoni Bohdanowicz and Katharine Decamps on understanding and valuing neurodiversity
Some of the most successful people in the world are neurodivergent. They attribute their success to their neurological and cognitive differences, which enables them to see the world differently.
Neurodiversity covers a wide spectrum of conditions, including dyslexia, dyscalculia, Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD and Tourette’s syndrome. In a 2018 report, accountancy firm EY claimed dyslexics have "exactly the skills needed for the future workplace".
However, despite many companies starting to see the benefits of neurodiversity, workplaces and society at large have a long way to go in understanding, enabling and nurturing neurodiverse talent and the incredible value they can add to all around them.
It is in bp's interest to invest in our greatest assets - our people - to ensure that what might start out as just a job becomes a long and fulfilling career
Building a diverse bp where every employee is valued is one of the ways we’ll succeed together. It really is that simple