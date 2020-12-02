Life@bp podcast – neurodiversity

This episode brings the personal stories of three colleagues impacted by diagnosis such as dyslexia, Asperger’s and Autism Spectrum Disorder. Nicola, Antoni and Katharine have made it their purpose to make workplaces and the world more inclusive of neurodiversity

Some of the most successful people in the world are neurodivergent. They attribute their success to their neurological and cognitive differences, which enables them to see the world differently.

Neurodiversity covers a wide spectrum of conditions, including dyslexia, dyscalculia, Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD and Tourette’s syndrome. In a 2018 report, accountancy firm EY claimed dyslexics have "exactly the skills needed for the future workplace".

However, despite many companies starting to see the benefits of neurodiversity, workplaces and society at large have a long way to go in understanding, enabling and nurturing neurodiverse talent and the incredible value they can add to all around them.

