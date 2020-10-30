Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Life@bp
  4. Our stories
  5. Life@bp podcast – breaking the taboo of (in)fertility

Life@bp podcast – breaking the taboo of (in)fertility

Published:
30 October 2020

A conversation with bp’s fertility in the workplace team

In this episode, Prathiba Arokiasamy shares her own fertility journey, along with colleagues Nikki, Andrew and Nili. While experiencing very different paths to parenthood, they’ve all benefited from the fertility group that Nili set up in bp

 

The colleagues share powerful personal fertility stories to help raise awareness of the devastating impact that fertility challenges can have on people’s lives and to normalize fertility conversations in the workplace.

Warning: Topics discussed include fertility, pregnancy, miscarriage, medical treatments, sperm donation, adoption and surrogacy. The content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or another qualified health provider with any questions or concerns. Please reach out to your local fertility support groups and counselling if you need further assistance during this difficult time.

Further listening...

Sometimes serious and sometimes playful, throughout the series you’ll hear stories, insights and reflections that enlighten and inspire. From life at bp and beyond. 

Job opportunities at bp

Related content

Life@bp

It is in bp's interest to invest in our greatest assets - our people - to ensure that what might start out as just a job becomes a long and fulfilling career

Diversity, equity & inclusion at bp

Building a diverse bp where every employee is valued is one of the ways we’ll succeed together. It really is that simple

Reimagining energy

Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition