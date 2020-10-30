Life@bp podcast – breaking the taboo of (in)fertility

A conversation with bp’s fertility in the workplace team
The colleagues share powerful personal fertility stories to help raise awareness of the devastating impact that fertility challenges can have on people’s lives and to normalize fertility conversations in the workplace.
It is in bp's interest to invest in our greatest assets - our people - to ensure that what might start out as just a job becomes a long and fulfilling career
Building a diverse bp where every employee is valued is one of the ways we’ll succeed together. It really is that simple