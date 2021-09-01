Innovation, impact and looking at the big picture: Matt’s story

Matt was first drawn to seismic data processing while studying geophysics at university. After meeting bp at a careers fair and doing an internship in his third year he then joined bp as a Challenger in September 2018
As a geophysicist in the seismic delivery unit, Matt’s role at bp is incredibly varied. If there’s one stand out thing he loves about his job, it’s the complexity and scale of the projects he works on:
But what does being in the Seismic Delivery unit of bp’s productions and operations business actually involve? Matt and his team plan, acquire and process seismic data, which is a method of imaging the subsurface using acoustic waves. This information is then used by bp’s teams to develop existing oil & gas assets, evaluate carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) locations, and appraise sites for new wind farms.
Matt was first drawn to seismic data processing while studying geophysics at university. After meeting bp at a careers fair and doing an internship in his third year he then joined bp as a Challenger in September 2018. While he’s found the work he’s done at bp so far incredibly interesting, Matt’s even more excited about what’s to come.
In his time so far at bp, Matt’s already worked on seismic data in India as well as spending time on the ground in Oman. Matt tells us that one of the best things about working at bp is being part of a global company focused on the future.
For Matt, the trust that he’s given and the sense of responsibility he feels shows him that the work he’s doing has a real impact.
He adds, “it’s what attracted me to bp in the first place.”
“I think working at bp is really about how you can impact the day-to-day life of many people. It’s about working in something that is relevant in today's news.” Matt’s excited by just how many people are impacted by the work he does at bp.
