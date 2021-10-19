Harnessing creativity to deliver digital solutions: Monica’s story

As a technical programme manager in bp’s data & analytics Centre of Excellence, Monica's work is focused on the digital projects that will move bp closer to its new purpose: to reimagine energy for people and planet
In Monica’s own words, “creativity is at the heart of everything I do”.
This means developing innovative solutions using design, critical thinking and code to create the methods and tools that bp uses to drive technological innovation.
“Creative processes not only inspire me, but they are the key to unlocking so much potential in me, my team and bp”, Monica explains.
It was this creative streak which saw Monica use her lunch breaks and computer science skills to develop Seles, a tool for managing the life-cycle of seismic data, while working as a seismic data specialist for the bp Middle East region. “It became a lunchtime hobby”, she explains, “but since then Seles has grown and matured tremendously.”
Seles has now become the front end tool for bp’s flagship project, Seismic Shift, an online catalogue and interactive portal used to easily access, search, order and move seismic data and other related documents. Monica regards the programme as the springboard that launched her digital career:
Since then, she has worked on other innovative projects, including the development of a fleet decarbonisation tool for bp’s Regions, Cities & Solutions business that recommends the best decarbonisation package and pathways for bp customers, cities and corporates. She also led the development of a safety-critical fuel decal recognition project for Airbp that uses machine learning methods to prevent aircraft mis-fuelling – to name a few!
Looking back at her career, Monica is proud of her contributions to these projects as well as the challenges she has had to overcome along the way. “I sometimes have to pinch myself when I think back to my humble beginnings,” she says.
Monica had the opportunity to come to the UK, gained entry to university and studied computer science. She says that this was a huge change to her life. “Right from the start, I knew I was worlds away from the environment I had grown up in”.
When she joined bp, Monica’s managers and mentors were a great source of encouragement and support. “They continuously reminded me that I brought something completely different to the team,” she says.
Monica also values the culture of collaboration at bp.
Monica works with a highly diverse group of colleagues from all over the world.
