A seismic impactor

Joanna Reynolds (United Kingdom)

Geophysicist

As a geophysicist, Joanna has spent most of her life studying the earth. She started her BP career working on the West of Shetland Schiehallion Field, building her technical skills. After a stint on China’s Sichuan shale gas project in BP’s exploration function, Joanna has changed roles to provide geophysical analysis in support BP of exploration teams in the eastern hemisphere.

Her love of the deep underground means she’s taken an interest in seeing how carbon sequestration - storing carbon in the subsurface - can help meet the Paris climate agreement.

"Geoscientists love the earth," she says. "They study the earth and want minimal impact on it – we care and have the skills to make a difference. One of the reasons I joined BP was because of the work they were doing in renewables and wanting to make a difference on that part – but there is still lots to do to speed up the transition to low carbon.

Of One Young World she says: “I hope that by listening to inspirational leaders and developing relationships with other attendees, One Young World will help spark new ideas that can be put back into action following the conference.”