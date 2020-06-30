Pride without prejudice

bp has launched a new film featuring a powerful, emotional story from Paul, a bp employee, living what he describes as a ‘double life’. Transwoman Bobbi Pickard talks to bp magazine about the bravery it took Paul to make the film and why it’s so important for bp to be making a public stand on the issue.
bp CEO Bernard Looney has published a LinkedIn post to mark Pride Month.
"I am reaffirming that we must actively support our LGBT+ community," he writes. "Just like race and gender – we must put ourselves in another’s shoes. It’s about respect and supporting each other. It’s really that simple."
We want to be a great place to work for everyone, including our lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees