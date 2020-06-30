Site traffic information and cookies

Pride without prejudice

Published:
30 June 2020
bp has launched a new film to show support for LGBTQ+ communities during Pride Month

Paul's story

bp has launched a new film featuring a powerful, emotional story from Paul, a bp employee, living what he describes as a ‘double life’. Transwoman Bobbi Pickard talks to bp magazine about the bravery it took Paul to make the film and why it’s so important for bp to be making a public stand on the issue.

Watch the film in our bp magazine section

Bernard on LinkedIn

bp CEO Bernard Looney has published a LinkedIn post to mark Pride Month.

 

"I am reaffirming that we must actively support our LGBT+ community," he writes. "Just like race and gender – we must put ourselves in another’s shoes. It’s about respect and supporting each other. It’s really that simple."

Read the full post at LinkedIn

bp Pride on Instagram

Visit life@bp to see our Pride takeover

