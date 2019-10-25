Why people are the most important part of my job: Rushabh’s story

Rushabh joined BP as a graduate twelve years ago after finishing his degree in economics. Although he had no experience in the industry, through the Trading Development Program and the Challenger Development Program, he built a strong foundation for a career in energy.

Now, Rushabh brings people from across the business together. He says that “because the graduate program I joined was rotational, I was able to work across different areas of the business and gain a cross-functional understanding of BP right from the beginning. This has been vital in allowing me to collaborate with colleagues from different parts of the business.”

Learning from others

For Rushabh, the opportunity to learn from others at BP has also been invaluable. “I've had the opportunity to learn from a few key mentors in my career and grow from watching them lead their teams on a day-to-day basis.”

Rushabh explains that “the feedback, coaching and guidance they've given me in overcoming challenges I’ve faced has helped me immeasurably in getting to where I am today. They've been people I’ve strived to emulate in terms of the impact they've had on the company.”

A supportive network

Above all, it’s this supportive culture that has kept Rushabh at BP for his whole career.

He explains that his colleagues don’t just support one another professionally. It’s not just the small things such as birthday celebrations or day-to-day advice that the team are there for, but the big things too. “When individuals are going through difficult times, the support of your colleagues is amazing.”

On the birth of his second child, who spent a month in the neonatal intensive care unit, Rushabh says he was touched by the support he received from his colleagues:

