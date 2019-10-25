Why people are the most important part of my job: Rushabh’s story

Rushabh joined BP as a graduate twelve years ago after finishing his degree in economics. Although he had no experience in the industry, through the Trading Development Program and the Challenger Development Program, he built a strong foundation for a career in energy.
Now, Rushabh brings people from across the business together. He says that “because the graduate program I joined was rotational, I was able to work across different areas of the business and gain a cross-functional understanding of BP right from the beginning. This has been vital in allowing me to collaborate with colleagues from different parts of the business.”
For Rushabh, the opportunity to learn from others at BP has also been invaluable. “I've had the opportunity to learn from a few key mentors in my career and grow from watching them lead their teams on a day-to-day basis.”
Rushabh explains that “the feedback, coaching and guidance they've given me in overcoming challenges I’ve faced has helped me immeasurably in getting to where I am today. They've been people I’ve strived to emulate in terms of the impact they've had on the company.”
Above all, it’s this supportive culture that has kept Rushabh at BP for his whole career.
He explains that his colleagues don’t just support one another professionally. It’s not just the small things such as birthday celebrations or day-to-day advice that the team are there for, but the big things too. “When individuals are going through difficult times, the support of your colleagues is amazing.”
On the birth of his second child, who spent a month in the neonatal intensive care unit, Rushabh says he was touched by the support he received from his colleagues:
Because of the support Rushabh sees around him, he really believes that “a job at BP provides you with the space and the opportunity to be who you truly want to be as an individual. You have an opportunity to make a positive impact, not only within BP but also within your community.”
Now, Rushabh’s role as Business Development and Commercial Manager, in US Pipelines and Logistics (USPL) is perfectly suited to someone who values teamwork so highly and has the rotational experience across the business that he has cultivated. He says that in his role he “leads a team in working collaboratively with other groups to drive improved performance of our core assets and deliver new commercial projects to support future growth opportunities.
”Bringing people together in this way is what Rushabh loves about his job. “I love the people I work with. Everything after that is secondary.”
We are a global business and as such it is paramount to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace
BP's commitment to the U.S. dates back 150 years through our heritage companies. Today we are leading the way in helping to meet the energy needs of America and the world
From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, BP is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business