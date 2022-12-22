Boomeranging back to bp: Sebastian's story

After exploring a new opportunity at a leading industry trade association Seb Hirsz returned back almost 3 years later, as bp’s lead advisor on mobility policy
Seb Hirsz first joined bp as a graduate in 2012, working his way up the ranks before leaving in 2019. Yet after exploring a new opportunity at a leading industry trade association he returned – or ‘boomeranged’- back almost 3 years later, as bp’s lead advisor on mobility policy.
The remit of his new role was a big part of the appeal, he explains
The role was a natural fit for Seb, after his time with the UK Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA). In that role he worked alongside bp and other energy companies to advise the UK Government on its energy policy, focusing on sustainable fuels, electrification and low carbon hydrogen.
“Having a positive impact on the decarbonization of transport has been a core driving force throughout my career. I loved my time at UKPIA because it allowed me to take my sector-specific knowledge and elevate it to a national level – learning to embed fuels policy into a broader decarbonisation strategy” he explains.
Asked why he decided to return to bp, he reflects that his choice was driven by a desire to
At UKPIA, Seb worked with several energy businesses and associations daily. He explains: “working with the range of members was fascinating and you learn from them all, seeing how the whole UK energy system fits together. It’s incredibly rewarding to apply that experience to my new role at bp.”
The other reflection Seb had on his time at UKPIA was what it was like working with bp from the other side of the fence…
The new ambition and company strategy meant that when a job opening was flagged to Seb by a friend at bp, he was excited to seize the opportunity to return in December 2021.
Seb concludes with a highlight of his nine months back at bp, “certainly establishing a global view on how to accelerate the deployment of EV charging was very rewarding - and there’s plenty of interesting projects in the pipeline too”.
