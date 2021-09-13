A digital journey: Shivang’s story

Throughout his career, Shivang has pushed himself to seize every opportunity available, “I am passionate about everything I do – I look for avenues to innovate and opportunities to challenge myself”, he says.



Not afraid to trying something new, Shivang has worked across several sectors including finance, telecoms and legal process outsourcing. He now manages the operations, scoping and transition planning for bp’s cash and banking department as bp looks to digitalise its cash and banking operation.

Journey to digitalisation

Shivang’s primary passion is his motorbike, he owns a Harley-Davidson ‘Fat Boy’. “Through riding I’ve learnt that it's about the journey, as much as about the destination.” A learning Shivang has taken into his career and something he thinks resonates within bp.

At bp, we’re embarking on a journey to be net zero by 2050, or sooner – it will be a journey and something we’ll learn a lot from – the company will be more agile and innovative than ever before.

Shivang and his team are currently working in both an agile and innovative manner as they work to digitalise, automate and standardise bp’s cash and banking operation. “We are currently evaluating how cash and banking is changing”, he says. Continuing “our strategy is entirely digital, we want to automate processes, allowing the organisation to run as smoothly as possible. We’re making good progress – the digitalisation journey is underway!” he says.



An inclusive and supportive culture

Strong leaders have supported Shivang throughout his career. “When I was new, I could see the faith my managers put in me”, he says. Shivang says he feels empowered to upskill himself, “I am always seeking to learn and expand my knowledge into other areas of finance.” He believes, “The future of finance is grounded in data”, so enrolled his team onto a training programme focused on teaching data science skills.

Although, for Shivang, the best thing about bp is the company culture,

it’s absolutely brilliant! At bp there’s a culture of speaking-up, meaning you can be honest and give feedback without fear of judgement.

He feels this fosters collaborative global teams that overcome the challenges of cross-border work, explaining “working in a global role can be tough because you can’t be available immediately in every region, but we have a well-trained, strong team who share the same values.”

Values are important to Shivang and despite not having met his colleagues face to face, he still feels