US Women in IT Awards

Julie’s introduction to bp first came in 2003 while working as a consultant, helping bp’s trading division implement its first business intelligence solution. 18 years later, she’s bp’s principal data engineer. “I have moved around the company, but data has remained at the heart of my work.” She reflects. “It’s at the centre of everything I do!”

Julie runs a team of over 200 data engineers, overseeing data inputting and ‘ingestion’. She is also setting up bp‘s Azure Data Lake, a data storage and analytics service:

We help our teams across bp with their requests for data & analytics, from teams working in digital and innovation to business services.

Using data to solve complex problems



There’s an abundance of varied and complex projects taking place:

We have over 90 projects in operation and are currently putting the technological and governance structures in place. These structures will allow bp to use more complex data functions such as machine learning, cognitive services, and advanced analytics.

Advanced technologies are a key focus for bp moving forwards: