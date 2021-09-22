Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Life@bp
  4. Our stories
  5. US Women in IT Awards

US Women in IT Awards

Published:
22 September 2021

The US Women in IT Awards took place on the 21st of September 2021. Two bp employees have been nominated this year: Julie Nguyen, principal data engineer, for the Data Leader of the Year award and Tara Wanner, CIO global gas & power, for CIO of the Year

Ahead of the awards, we heard from inspiring finalist Julie Nguyen, who shared insights into her work with data & analytics, detailing how data is facilitating bp’s transition to net zero by 2050 or sooner.

“It’s not always been easy. When I first started there weren’t many women in data, but that’s certainly changed now. I have been lucky to have had several role models throughout my career. I feel I now have a responsibility to enable others, especially the female leaders of tomorrow.” 

Julie Nguyen, principal data engineer

Julie’s introduction to bp first came in 2003 while working as a consultant, helping bp’s trading division implement its first business intelligence solution. 18 years later, she’s bp’s principal data engineer. “I have moved around the company, but data has remained at the heart of my work.” She reflects. “It’s at the centre of everything I do!” 

 

Julie runs a team of over 200 data engineers, overseeing data inputting and ‘ingestion’. She is also setting up bp‘s Azure Data Lake, a data storage and analytics service:

 

We help our teams across bp with their requests for data & analytics, from teams working in digital and innovation to business services.

Using data to solve complex problems 

 

There’s an abundance of varied and complex projects taking place: 

 

We have over 90 projects in operation and are currently putting the technological and governance structures in place. These structures will allow bp to use more complex data functions such as machine learning, cognitive services, and advanced analytics.

Advanced technologies are a key focus for bp moving forwards:

 

My team’s infrastructure helps bp make informed predictions about future pricing and resourcing levels. We can then forecast trends and spot anomalies. Data analytics helps our senior leads look at the big picture and informs decisions about how bp can realise its ambition to be net zero by 2050 or sooner.

 

Enabling others

 

Julie attributes her success to hard work, continuous learning, and the support of others. “It’s not always been easy. When I first started there weren’t many women in data, but that’s certainly changed now. I have been lucky to have had several role models throughout my career. I feel I now have a responsibility to enable others, especially the female leaders of tomorrow.” 


Julie is passionate about enabling others, both inside and outside of work. She sees data as an evolving discipline and is “always looking for opportunities to upskill my team, encouraging them to think innovatively and contribute ideas.” Julie knows employees need the right environment to feel empowered:

 

We need an inclusive workplace with diversity of people and thoughts. This will play a key role in helping bp uncover the innovations needed to transform.

Outside of work, Julie teaches senior citizens about technology, helping them to stay connected and safe online. She also teaches US Citizenship classes at her community church; having come to the US as a political refugee in her 20s, teaching is one way Julie feels she can give back. 

Job opportunities at bp

Related content

Digital and technology careers at bp

We are discovering solutions for more energy, delivered in new and better ways for a low carbon future. We are helping to meet this dual challenge, with digital at the heart of it all

Who we are

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow

Our strategy

We plan to grow the upstream, focus the downstream and invest with discipline in transition