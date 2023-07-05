Seaborne trade grows in all three scenarios, with economical shipping of goods and raw materials a critical element of the continued growth of the global economy. Decarbonization of the marine sector requires the gradual transition of the fleet to new fuels, led by hydrogen-based fuels (ammonia and methanol), supported by growing roles for biofuels and natural gas.

The current marine fleet relies almost entirely on oil products, with alternative, low-carbon energy sources currently significantly more expensive. The cost of fuels is critical. For large ships, the cost of fuel over their lifetime can be many multiples of the initial build cost.