Annual General Meeting

Date:
Thursday 27 April 2023
Murray Auchincloss, Bernard Looney, Helge Lund and Ben Mathews at the 2022 AGM
The Annual General Meeting of BP p.l.c. will be a hybrid meeting, held online via the Lumi electronic meeting platform and at the ExCeL London, One Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock, London E16 1XL, UK, commencing at 1pm (BST) on Thursday, 27 April 2023.
 

Full details on how to attend, ask questions and vote at the meeting, both online and in person, are provided in our Notice of Meeting

Downloads
Notice of Meeting 2023 pdf / 5.7 MB
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2022 pdf / 9.7 MB

Register for the 2023 AGM webcast

Register for the 2023 BP p.l.c. Annual General Meeting webcast presentation

eVoting is now open

We provide all shareholders, whether attending the meeting or not, an opportunity to vote using the eVoting or paper voting services

To further improve shareholder accessibility to the AGM, our company secretary, Ben Mathews, has recorded a short video explaining the resolutions and how to take part, which is available on the Notice of Meeting page.  

 

Browse this section of the website to find out more or read the speeches given by the chair and chief executive officer at the 2022 AGM.

