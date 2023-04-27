Electronic meeting guidance

Meeting ID: 153-228-582 1. Website To log in, go to https://web.lumiagm.com/153-228-582 and you will be prompted to enter the Meeting ID: 153-228-582. Access to the meeting will be available from 12.45 pm BST on Thursday, 27 April 2023.

Toggle fullscreen

2. Login credentials

After entering the meeting ID, you will be prompted to enter your unique IVC or control number, including any leading zeros, and PIN (last four digits of your IVC or control number).

For ordinary and preference shareholders, enter your 11-digit Investor Code (IVC), including any leading zeros, and PIN. Your PIN is the last four digits of your IVC. Your IVC can be found on your share certificate, via www.mybpshares.com or by calling the bp Registrar, Link Group (please see page 30 of the Notice of meeting for contact details).



For registered ADS holders, this is your control number and PIN. Your PIN is the last four digits of your control number. Your control number can be found on the right-hand corner of your proxy card or notice, or in the body of the email notification you received.



Toggle fullscreen

3. AGM home screen

When successfully entered you will be taken to the AGM home screen. The meeting presentation/panel will appear automatically if viewing through a web browser to the side of the page.



Toggle fullscreen

4. Voting

Please note that your ability to vote on the Lumi electronic meeting platform will not be enabled until the chair of the AGM formally opens the poll at the meeting. When the chair of the AGM declares the poll open, a list of all resolutions and voting choices will appear on your device. Scroll through the list to view all resolutions. For each resolution, press the choice corresponding with the way in which you wish to vote. When selected, a confirmation message will appear. To change your mind, simply press the correct choice to override your previous selection. To cancel your vote, press ‘cancel’. To return to the voting screen while the poll is open, select the ‘Voting’ tab.



Toggle fullscreen

Submitting questions online before the AGM Questions can be submitted before the meeting through the Lumi electronic meeting platform, by following the instructions below. Questions and votes can also be submitted in advance at mybpshares.com. Access to question submission via the Lumi electronic meeting platform and question and voting via mybpshares will be from 10 March 2023.

In advance questions must be submitted by 5pm BST on Thursday, 20 April 2023. Please endeavour to keep your questions short and relevant to the business of the meeting.



If you submit a question in advance but the company cannot verify that you are present on the Lumi electronic meeting platform on the day of the meeting, the company may exercise its discretion to answer your question as soon as reasonably practicable after the end of the meeting.

Asking questions at the AGM Questions can be submitted from 12.45pm BST on Thursday, 27 April 2023 using the ‘Questions’ tab on the Lumi electronic meeting platform. To submit a question at the AGM follow the instructions below.



Questions can also be asked orally, via the teleconference. Details of how to access the teleconference will be provided on the day of the AGM once you are logged into the Lumi electronic meeting platform. Please endeavour to keep your questions short and relevant to the business of the meeting.



1. Website To log in, go to https://web.lumiagm.com/153-228-582 and you may be prompted to enter the meeting ID: 153-228-582.



Toggle fullscreen

2. Login credentials After entering the meeting ID, you will be prompted to enter your unique IVC or control number, including any leading zeros, and PIN (last four digits of your IVC or control number).



Toggle fullscreen

3. AGM home screen When successfully entered you will be taken to the AGM home screen. The meeting presentation/panel will appear automatically if viewing through a web browser to the side of the page.



Toggle fullscreen

4. Submit your question To submit your question, select the ‘Questions’ tab from within the navigation bar and type your question at the top of the screen. To submit your question, click on the arrow icon to the right of the text box.



Toggle fullscreen