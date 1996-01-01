Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Investors
  3. Regulatory news, updates and filings
  4. Trading conditions update
  Refining Indicator Margin

bp has retired the Refining Marker Margin (RMM) effective end 2Q25, which is replaced with the bp Refining Indicator Margin (RIM). The bp RIM rule of thumb reflects the sensitivity of the group’s results to changes in bp’s Refining Indicator Margin at normal operating conditions.


For further information, please refer to bp's second quarter supplementary information on RIM.

 

The bp Refining Indicator Margin is a simple indicator of the weighted average of bp’s crude slate and product yield as deemed representative for each refinery. Actual margins realised by bp may vary due to a variety of factors, including the actual mix of a crude and product for a given quarter.


RIM refers solely to the impact of market pricing on bp’s global refining portfolio and should not be interpreted as indicative of trading outcomes.The formula is subject to annual revision, with liquid market price data accessible via third-party market data providers.


The calculation includes a constant factor of $3/bbl to represent the estimated delivered crude cost, losses incurred in processing and other crude differentials.

 

The marker accounts for RINs for our US refineries. 


Regional RIM descriptions

Crude markers
EU Brent 55%
US  WCS1 25%
US ANS 10%
US WTI 10%
Global Total inputs 100%
1) WCS differential to WTI is lagged one calendar month.
Product markers
 EU Naphtha (NWE) 2%
EU Gasoline (NWE, MED) 16%
EU Jet (NWE, MED) 6%
EU Diesel (NWE, MED) 25%
EU Fuel oil (NWE) 4%
US Gasoline (MW, NW) 23%
US Jet (MW, NW) 5%
US Diesel (MW, NW) 14%
Global Other products2 5%
Global  Total inputs 100%
2) Other products - including bitumen, coke and LPG
Other margin drivers
US  RINS3 37%
Global Constant factor4 $(3)/bbl 100%

3) The marker includes an estimate of the cost of RINs (Renewable Identification Numbers) for our US refineries. RINs represent a compliance cost for refiners and importers under the US Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

4) The constant factor represents the estimated delivered crude cost, losses incurred in processing and other crude differentials.

Glossary - abbreviations 

ANS: Alaskan North Slope

Med: Mediterranean
MW: Mid-West

NW: North--West

NWE: North-West Europe
WCS: Western Canadian Select

WTI: West Texas Intermediate

