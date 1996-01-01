bp has retired the Refining Marker Margin (RMM) effective end 2Q25, which is replaced with the bp Refining Indicator Margin (RIM). The bp RIM rule of thumb reflects the sensitivity of the group’s results to changes in bp’s Refining Indicator Margin at normal operating conditions.



For further information, please refer to bp's second quarter supplementary information on RIM.

The bp Refining Indicator Margin is a simple indicator of the weighted average of bp’s crude slate and product yield as deemed representative for each refinery. Actual margins realised by bp may vary due to a variety of factors, including the actual mix of a crude and product for a given quarter.



RIM refers solely to the impact of market pricing on bp’s global refining portfolio and should not be interpreted as indicative of trading outcomes.The formula is subject to annual revision, with liquid market price data accessible via third-party market data providers.



The calculation includes a constant factor of $3/bbl to represent the estimated delivered crude cost, losses incurred in processing and other crude differentials.

The marker accounts for RINs for our US refineries.