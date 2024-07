Making progress executing our IEC strategy

“In a quarter dominated by the tragic events in Ukraine and volatility in energy markets, bp’s focus has been on supplying the reliable energy our customers need. Our decision in February to exit our shareholding in Rosneft resulted in the material non-cash charges and headline loss we reported today. But it has not changed our strategy, our financial frame, or our expectations for shareholder distributions. Importantly, bp continues to perform and, step by step, we are making progress executing our IEC strategy – producing resilient hydrocarbons to provide the energy security while investing with discipline in the energy transition.”

Bernard Looney Chief executive officer, bp May 2022