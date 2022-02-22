Herschel heralds a new dawn

Thanks to the energy and persistence of the team, the first phase of the new Herschel project is up and running nearly five months ahead of schedule.



Herschel Expansion in the US Gulf of Mexico is first of four new oil and gas major projects expected to start up this year and will serve as a blueprint to others.



Herschel is a three-well development that is ‘tied’ to the Na Kika platform in the Gulf of Mexico. Like other recent start-ups in the region, Herschel is connected to existing infrastructure to produce some of bp’s most efficient barrels worldwide and aligned with the resilient hydrocarbons arm of our strategy.

Adding barrels

It’s a shining example of the sort of fast payback, high-return tie-back opportunity that can deliver new energy in a shorter time frame.





At its peak, the first well is expected to increase Na Kika’s gross production by an estimated 10,600 barrels of oil equivalent a day.



Herschel Expansion is an important component of Na Kika’s future, explains German Molina, Na Kika area development manager: “Delivery of the project is critical to enable our long-term ambition at Na Kika. We expect to drill two more wells at Herschel in the coming years and have further options for additional development wells thereafter. This activity provides for an exciting future for Na Kika.”

Key to the project’s success was maximizing use of existing facilities and working closely with other ongoing projects to expedite delivery and minimize costs, explains Na Kika projects squad leader Arnold Eben: “The team left no stone unturned in the bid to make the Herschel project the best it could be. Herschel Expansion project is clearly the example to follow as we progress the various projects within the Na Kika Area Development Plan (ADP).”

