From plans into planes: Air bp brings sustainable aviation fuel to UK customers

Repurposing infrastructure

Instead of starting from scratch, Air bp was able get into action faster by repurposing some of its current infrastructure at one of its terminals to enable SAF production. This is done by blending traditional jet fuel with something called synthetic paraffinic kerosene (SPK), which is typically made from hydrogenated vegetable oil that has been used previously for cooking. Once blended, SAF is stored in the same way as traditional jet fuel.

“It’s about making the most of what you’ve got and using a bit of imagination,” says Andrew Glendinning, bp’s aviation expert technologist. “We added functionality improvements to the infrastructure, including valve replacements, new pipes and upgrades to our fuel storage tanks. These changes mean that we’ve now got capacity for blending several grades of sustainable aviation fuel.”

The upgrades to the fuel storage tanks were particularly noteworthy. Previously used for waste, the repurposing effort meant the team was able to add storage capacity for SAF and SPK to the site. The improvements cost significantly less than it would have to build new storage tanks.

Transferring skills

Once work on the site was complete, Air bp was ready to start shipping SPK into the terminal, where it can be blended – up to 50% – with traditional jet fuel.

“I think that this has long been one of the most exciting jet fuel terminals in the world – every day is different,” Andrew says. “In just two years, SAF has become a regular part of our day-to-day business. The team has seamlessly transferred their skills to blend this alternative fuel and they’re proud to be working towards decarbonization.”

