bp CEO and climate leader: We can only fight climate change if businesses help

If anything, companies are outpacing governments in embracing the Paris goals – which is exactly what the world needs. Governments regulate and incentivize, but actually cutting emissions largely falls on others to implement. Companies have to do much of that – and society has a stake in helping them. How can we accelerate that change further and faster?

If you are a job seeker, look beyond companies that haven’t published clear plans for reducing carbon emissions – and apply for positions at firms that are genuinely committed to making a difference. Not just ones that are already green, but companies committed to making themselves greener by aiming for net zero.



If you are an investor who wants to allocate capital responsibly, deploy it in green companies. But also use it to back the corporations looking to shift from brown to green. Support those driving real carbon cuts and implementing climate-resilient strategies.



Governments that want to achieve their net-zero ambitions, as well as create conditions that allow today’s green companies to thrive, must find ways to make every company – big and small – want to be a green company.

In 2015, when countries came together in Paris, the vital lesson we all learned was that we can only move forward when we hold everyone’s ability to play their part in equal regard. The agreement creates a common framework for action – for richer and poorer countries alike – while recognizing their different circumstances and needs. Achieving the Paris goals will take action from everyone – not just countries but companies, local governments and even individuals. On the road to the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow in November, this lesson is paramount.

Bernard Looney and Christiana Figueres

Big, established companies in high-emissions sectors, such as energy, transport and heavy industry, have an important part to play. These companies, acting with the highest levels of integrity – and with the backing of governments, investors and society – have the scale and capabilities that are necessary to enable rapid and substantial reductions in emissions.



Last year, bp announced an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 and to help the world get to net zero. It also set out a new strategy for the 111-year-old company – with aims to increase low carbon investment 10-fold, cut oil and gas production by 40% and reduce emissions by 35% to 40% – all by 2030. A bold step in the right direction.



Engaging companies with the most carbon to cut is vital to meeting climate goals. They need to be part of the transition to lower and no-carbon solutions if there is to be any chance of meeting the promise of the Paris Agreement. More and more companies are looking to play their part, and the world’s expectations that they will do so are high.



Embracing decarbonization as an opportunity, not a burden, has spurred many large companies to commit to achieving net zero emissions as rapidly as they can – for some, this is by 2040 or sooner, while other sectors are harder to abate and will need more time to do so. It’s in everyone’s interests to increase momentum until we can no longer count the companies involved.

With the opportunity to achieve 1.5-degrees under threat, we must keep the door to participation wide open – the world needs everyone working together on this crucial cause – and fast.

