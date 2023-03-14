AND – not or – for an orderly transition

The past three years have shown more clearly than ever that people want an energy system that works, Bernard said at a CERAWeek event in Houston hosted by S&P vice chairman Daniel Yergin.

“We see our role in life as helping to solve the energy trilemma, which is how do we provide the world with secure energy, affordable energy and cleaner energy?”

It’s a complex challenge – to solve it, “we do that two ways,” he said. “By investing in today’s energy system, which is predominantly an oil and gas system… AND, not OR… at the same time, we are investing to accelerate the energy transition.”



“We can’t take our eye off the current system, which is energy security and energy affordability today… so it’s an AND conversation, not an OR conversation.”



Bernard talked to how action is needed to accelerate the energy transition but, at the same time, it has to be orderly.

