  Home
  News and insights
  Energy in focus magazine
  Bernard speaks at Global Energy Forum

The role of greening companies

Release date:
10 February 2021
bp CEO Bernard shares his views on the importance of greening companies at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum
 
🕒 72-second watch | 🎥 Video

To get to the net zero future we all want and need, companies like bp must change. And we are.

 

As part of the ACEnergyForum, our CEO Bernard joined a conversation with HRH the Prince of Wales and Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan to discuss their vision for the energy transition.

 

In this short film, Bernard explains why greening companies like ours – not just those already green – have a vital role in speeding progress towards climate goals.

