💡 What is Web Summit 2020?



Web Summit is an annual technology conference held in Lisbon, Portugal. Considered the largest tech event in the world, it attracts world leaders, policymakers, activists and innovators online.

This year, the live-streamed event includes more than 100 hours of talks, masterclasses and roundtables from 800 speakers, including Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web; Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission; and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization; as well as our own CEO, Bernard.

Six key themes have been discussed over the three-day conference, from marketing and media to business development, lifestyle to society. More than 100,000 attendees from 150-plus countries have taken part.

