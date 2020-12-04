Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Energy in focus magazine
  4. bp leaders speak at technology confernece

Web Summit 2020

Release date:
4 December 2020
This week, our CEO, Bernard, took part in a fireside chat with Fauna & Flora International CEO Mark Rose at Web Summit 2020. Find out what they had to say about how bp’s new strategy will embrace natural climate solutions
 
🕒 14 min watch| 🎥 Video| 💡 What is Web Summit 2020

The road to net zero

In this interview, Amy Bernstein, editor of the ‘Harvard Business Review’, asks Bernard and Mark Rose, CEO of Fauna & Flora International, what a global energy company and conservation organization have in common and how they plan to make a difference to sustainability and biodiversity.

💡 What is Web Summit 2020?


Web Summit is an annual technology conference held in Lisbon, Portugal. Considered the largest tech event in the world, it attracts world leaders, policymakers, activists and innovators online.

 

This year, the live-streamed event includes more than 100 hours of talks, masterclasses and roundtables from 800 speakers, including Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web; Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission; and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization; as well as our own CEO, Bernard.

 

Six key themes have been discussed over the three-day conference, from marketing and media to business development, lifestyle to society. More than 100,000 attendees from 150-plus countries have taken part.

Be the first to know...

Keep up to date with all the latest developments on our net zero journey by signing up to our monthly newsletter

Related content

FFI’s Pippa Howard on letting nature take the lead to get the world back on track

bp introduces new biodiversity policy

Find out more about our aim 16 to enhance biodiversity