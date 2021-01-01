We congratulate their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their Coronation.

In connection with his long support of British business, our history with the King stretches back many decades. More recently, bp is honoured to have worked together with him on his important work on industry, sustainability, and local communities.

We take a look back at some of our past meetings with the King and send our best wishes to him, the Queen and the entire Royal Family for a long and successful reign.

