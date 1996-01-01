Backing Britain

Engineering hero

For 35 years, Nicola Stevenson has been using her home-grown engineering talent to supply energy to the world.

After graduating in electrical and electronic engineering from Robert Gordon’s Institute of Technology in Aberdeen, Nicola joined bp’s North Sea team, where she honed her formidable leadership skills. Skills made in the UK were then used abroad in Azerbaijan and Angola. In 2015, she came home, to get energy safely flowing from the giant £4.5 billion Clair Ridge development. Last year, she set her sights on Seagull – a huge and complex North Sea project that she says will be her last before retiring.

She likens the project to “performing open heart surgery”. That’s because the team she leads is updating and modifying the ETAP platform – while it’s still running. With energy security high on the agenda, shutting down is not an option. “It’s around 220,000 hours of work offshore – that’s a lot of work to execute on a live platform,” she says.

What’s her secret? “I bring structure. Set a plan, deliver the plan, set the next plan, deliver the plan.”

When online next year, the Seagull field will significantly boost energy supplies from the North Sea.

A collaborative development between bp, Japex and operator Neptune, it will be ‘tied back’ to our ETAP facility, partially using existing infrastructure to produce and transport new oil and gas supplies. The gas will then be processed at the CATS terminal in Teesside, while the oil will head to Grangemouth, Scotland.

As well as supporting local supply chains, tiebacks like Seagull that use existing subsea infrastructure result in lower operational emissions compared to a new-build production facility.