Tomorrow's technology

1. Wind

What’s most exciting in this field are the new turbine technologies designed to access higher, more persistent winds. These technologies are maturing fast and costs are falling significantly.

Out to sea

Offshore wind turbine offer huge electricity-generating potential thanks to their incredible size, which gives them access to powerful winds. By comparison, they dwarf onshore turbines, which have been stunted in size by one surprising factor – the fact that their component parts are limited by road transport logistics, such as the height restrictions on bridges and tunnels.

No such limitations exist with offshore wind; turbines can be made near the shoreline and transported by ship offshore. These larger turbines can generate much more power; currently, 12MW and the industry is talking about achieving 18MW by 2025.



Tests of floating offshore turbines are also under way. Buoyed on platforms and anchored to the sea floor with steel chains, these giants have ‘unbelievable potential’ says Bogdan.



So, what’s stopping the move to floating offshore? The technology already exists and has been tested, but, as with onshore wind, there are logistical issues: few ships are big enough to install floating turbines and the huge steel chains and anchors needed to moor these giant turbines are in limited supply today.

Up in the air

Airborne wind turbines are also in rapid development. Picture a very large kite connected to the ground by a tether that allows movement up and down the air column; pulling the tether generates electricity on the ground. Capturing higher-velocity wind at greater altitudes without the need for an expensive tower could radically reduce costs and provides access to wind energy anywhere on the planet, even in mountainous countries such as Japan, for instance. However, there’s a material barrier to take off. To achieve capacity on a par with current ground-based turbines will require much stronger materials than those used for a kite. For that reason, commercial airborne technology is thought to be around a decade away.