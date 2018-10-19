BP's Starlee Sykes eyes deepwater growth potential in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada

The combined Gulf of Mexico and Canada regions have one of the most valuable and material positions in the BP portfolio, with enough discovered resources to underpin a healthy business here for decades to come.

In BP’s latest Energy Outlook , even the most aggressive projections for the energy transition still have the world needing oil and gas for a long time. I think in the near term it’s not a conversation of ‘either-or,’ it’s a conversation of ‘and’. We need renewables – and we also need oil and gas.

How does the Gulf of Mexico support BP’s strategy of producing oil more efficiently and competitively?

Over the past four years, the Gulf of Mexico business has focused on improving safety while increasing the competitiveness of our current offshore hubs. We’re doing that by improving the exploration potential around our existing fields, getting the cost base down, and taking steps to improve the overall health of the business.

There’s a perception that deepwater oil is more expensive than some of the onshore oil and gas, and I think we’ve shown through our efforts in the past few years that deepwater competes. The reality is that not all deepwater is the same - and the deepwater oil and gas platforms that BP has are strong, economic businesses. While we’re reducing costs and improving our competitiveness, we’re also continuing to improve in process safety and personal safety. We’re focused on being a safe business that has learned from its past. We continue to value compliance and operating discipline.

What initiatives have enabled BP’s Gulf of Mexico business to become more competitive?

Our Mad Dog 2 project, which we expect to start up in 2021, is a good example. The estimated costs for that project started at $20 billion. Now, they’re under $9 billion.

Market deflation helped us to reduce costs, but the most significant factor was how we found simpler, more efficient ways of working. For Mad Dog 2, that meant that rather than build the largest spar (a type of floating platform) in the world, as originally planned, we decided to go back and see if we could replicate the Atlantis platform and have that work. With a few small changes, it does.

The same ideas we’ve used on Mad Dog 2 apply to the rest of the region, too. We’re looking at becoming more efficient in the way that we work, without compromising at all on safety or quality.