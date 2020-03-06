Breaking the mould

The energy sector has traditionally had a gender imbalance, with significantly more men than women in professions like engineering. This is something BP has been working to address over a number of years by promoting diversity and inclusion initiatives across the organization.



Overall, the proportion of women employed across BP is higher than ever before; accounting for 38% of our workforce in 2019, up from 35% in 2018. There are improvements in areas of the company where women have previously been underrepresented, and women are leading some of our core businesses, such as petrochemicals, shipping and treasury, as well as holding positions as regional heads in a number of countries, including Canada, China, Mexico and the US.

At graduate entry level, our intake is almost balanced now, with 44% women and 55% men.



However, there’s more work to be done to increase the number of senior female leaders. To this end, sponsorship and mentoring initiatives are under way to help support our leadership talent pipeline.



Our diversity and inclusion data is reported annually in our Sustainability Report – check back for the latest stats when the 2019 report is published later this month. To meet UK regulations, we also report our gender pay gap data – our 2019 report will also be published this month.



Until then, hear from women on the frontline of our industry as they reflect on the road to greater equality and fairness.