Flagship enterprise – Mumbai mobility station a marker of India on the move

9 November
Fuels, food and future mobility – all on the menu as doors open to customers at the first Jio-bp site
 
🕒 2.5 min read | 📖 Feature| 💡 Why it matters

Customers were welcomed with the traditional ‘namaste’ greeting at the launch of the flagship Jio-bp mobility station just outside Mumbai this week. 

With food, fuel and mobility offers all new to India – the site is the first of an existing network of 1,400 sites to be rebranded to Jio-bp over the coming months.

The opening marked a milestone moment for partners, bp and Reliance, who formed a joint venture in 2020 – with a shared goal to become a leading player in what is expected to be one of the fastest-growing fuels and mobility markets globally over the next two decades. 



“India is one of bp’s most important growth markets. In Jio-bp, we’re aiming to build a leading fuels and mobility business to help meet that demand growth.”
Chai and an oil change

For the first time, drivers can fill up with additivized fuels, containing our ACTIVE technology that helps to keep engines cleaner.


The opening also marks the launch of the Wild Bean Cafe brand in India, serving its signature coffee, alongside a range tailored with a distinct local flavour, including masala chai, samosas, upma, paneer tikka rolls and chocolate lava cake.


Also available is a new Castrol Express Oil Change, where two-wheeler customers will be offered free vehicle health checks and oil changes. bp's Castrol lubricants brand is already familiar to Indian customers as the largest-selling brand for two-wheelers and passenger cars in India. 

Customers will be able to pick up a snack, get an oil change and eventually charge their vehicles at the Jio-bp mobility stations

Jio-bp sees the Wild Bean Cafe launch in India with local specialities

In another first for India, additivized fuels are now on offer at the mobility stations

Two-wheeler customers can stop for a free Castrol oil change

Going electric

Looking ahead, Jio-bp aims to be at the forefront of providing energy for India’s growing electric mobility sector, too. The network will offer EV charging and battery swap stations for two wheelers, which make up the largest proportion of the country’s EV market today, with one sold every two seconds.

 

At the moment, riders in Delhi can turn up at select swap stations and exchange a used battery for one that’s freshly charged, in less than a minute. These batteries have the potential to power millions of journeys, while also helping to significantly improve air quality in India’s second-largest city. 

 

And in Delhi and Bangalore, Jio-bp has entered into an agreement with food delivery service Swiggy to provide battery swapping for 200 of its e-2-wheelers. 


Jio-bp is also working with BluSmart, an all-electric ride-hailing and EV charging company based in Delhi. Together, the companies will set up EV charging stations across India, expanding to additional cities in the next two years.  

Battery-swap stations for two- and three-wheelers will be available for EV customers

💡 Why it matters

 

The Jio-bp rollout reinforces the significant role that convenience and mobility will play in bp’s pivot from international oil company (IOC) to international energy company (IEC). By 2030, we expect to double our earnings from this part of the business to more than $10 billion globally.  

 

The joint venture with Reliance brings to life the three strategic pillars of bp’s customer-facing businesses: 

  • Advancing growth markets – tapping into the growth potential in countries such as India, where fuel and lubricants demand continues to rise.
  • Redefining convenience – accounting for people’s changing habits, including the desire to shop little and often.
  • Next-generation mobility – by scaling up solutions in electrification, sustainable fuels and hydrogen for heavy-duty transport.

 

In this way, India emerges as a shining example of bp customer focus on providing solutions that work for people and planet.

