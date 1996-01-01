Flagship enterprise – Mumbai mobility station a marker of India on the move

Chai and an oil change

For the first time, drivers can fill up with additivized fuels, containing our ACTIVE technology that helps to keep engines cleaner.



The opening also marks the launch of the Wild Bean Cafe brand in India, serving its signature coffee, alongside a range tailored with a distinct local flavour, including masala chai, samosas, upma, paneer tikka rolls and chocolate lava cake.



Also available is a new Castrol Express Oil Change, where two-wheeler customers will be offered free vehicle health checks and oil changes. bp's Castrol lubricants brand is already familiar to Indian customers as the largest-selling brand for two-wheelers and passenger cars in India.

